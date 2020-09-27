FAA to aid Texarkana airport work

TEXARKANA -- The Federal Aviation Administration will release a $1.8 million grant to the local airport this year that will allow it to start construction on the first phase of a new passenger terminal.

Executive Aviation Director Paul Mehrlich told the Texarkana Regional Airport Authority Board on Wednesday that the grant will allow for pouring the building's foundation and laying some of the ground utilities (heating, air, electricity and water) possibly by April. Once completed, the 40,000-square-foot building will include two jet bridges and cost $16 million.

Mehrlich said that the FAA also plans to approve $4.4 million for extended taxiway work -- part of the project -- that will include a larger aircraft parking area. The overall cost of the improvements is $34 million. The estimated completion date is sometime in 2023.