High court nomination sparks debate

President Donald Trump walks with Judge Amy Coney Barrett to a news conference to announce Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. ( AP/Alex Brandon )

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18 at the age of 87 set off a firestorm of controversy over who President Donald J. Trump would nominate to succeed her and triggered a fiery debate between Republicans and Democrats over whether he should nominate anyone at all, at least before the Nov. 3 general election.

On Saturday, just over a week after Ginsburg's death, Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, whom Trump had nominated to the bench of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in May 2017.

When Justice Antonin Scalia died Feb. 13, 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland of the U.S. District Court of Appeals of the District of Columbia Circuit to succeed him. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had already declared within hours of Scalia's death that the Senate would not confirm any nominee to the Supreme Court named by Obama.

"Of course," said McConnell in 2016, "the American people should have a say in the court's direction. It is a president's constitutional right to nominate a Supreme Court justice, and it is the Senate's constitutional right to act as a check on the president and withhold its consent."

In a Feb. 13, 2016, statement justifying his decision not to schedule a hearing for Garland, McConnell said, "The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president."

Garland's nomination languished for 293 days until it expired on Jan. 3, 2017, at the end of the 114th Congress. Eleven days after his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2016, Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for the seat. By the time Gorsuch received Senate confirmation and was sworn in on April, 10, 2017, the seat had sat vacant for 422 days, the longest Supreme Court vacancy since 1962.

Gorsuch was confirmed after a bitter partisan fight in the Senate that resulted in a rules change that allowed confirmation by a simple majority of 51 votes rather than the 60-vote threshold previously required. The tally of 54-45 in favor of confirmation fell along party lines with the exceptions of Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. All three states had voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016. Only Manchin was able to retain his seat in the 2018 midterm elections.

About an hour after the announcement of Ginsburg's death, McConnell vowed to bring Trump's nominee, once he had announced his selection, to the Senate floor for a vote.

"Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary," McConnell said. "Once again, we will keep our promise."

Locally, as nationally, opinions among party leaders were split along party lines as to whether the GOP push to confirm Trump's nominee is rooted in sound ideological principle or partisan hypocrisy.

Jefferson County Democratic Central Committee Chairwoman Patricia Royal Johnson said the push to nominate and confirm a replacement is hypocritical, especially, she said, in light of McConnell's actions regarding Garland's nomination.

"Automatically, I feel that it's wrong," Johnson said Friday, the day before Barrett's nomination was announced. "I remember when they did that with President Obama. And Obama had two-hundred and something days to go and Trump has what, 40? I don't see the right in that at all."

Johnson said her opinion is that Bader's replacement should be nominated by whoever wins the election, a viewpoint that, according to recent polls, she shares with over half the country.

According to a CNN poll released Wednesday, 59% of respondents think a nomination should be made by whichever candidate, Trump or his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, wins in November. An ABC/Washington Post poll showed that 57% of respondents think the winner should choose. And a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Sept. 19-20 found that 62% of respondents favored waiting.

Johnson said McConnell's explanation that because Obama was in his final year of his second term and Trump is only halfway through his presidency, assuming he wins in November, doesn't explain the rush to fill Ginsburg's seat.

"If you assume he's going to win in November, well, what's the rush?" she said. "That just doesn't make sense, what he said; it doesn't make sense to me. It doesn't hold water."

Peter Smykla, chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Committee, said he supports confirmation of a nominee as soon as possible, and said Ginsburg herself had made a statement that he said supported his viewpoint.

"I would quote the late Justice Ginsburg," Smykla said. "She said, 'the president is elected for four years, not for three.' I think that sums it all up."

The quote from Ginsburg dates from 2016 when Ginsburg said that Obama being in the final year of his term should not be a barrier to his Supreme Court nominee getting a Senate confirmation hearing. Garland's nomination was blocked by McConnell and never came to the Senate for hearings, a situation opposite of the one currently unfolding.

A conservative political action committee, the nonprofit 45Committee, released an ad using Ginsburg's words to defend McConnell's announcement that Trump's nominee will have a confirmation hearing in the Senate, most likely before the election.

Regarding the process to fill her seat, Ginsburg reportedly told her granddaughter several days before she died that her wish was for the nomination to be made by the winner in November.

Smykla said Obama's lame-duck status was the primary reason Garland never received a hearing.

"Trump is not a lame duck," he said. "He will be reelected this year and he has another term coming. Obama didn't have another term coming."

When asked why the nomination should be rushed if a second Trump term is such a certainty, Smykla said political chicanery surrounding the election makes it necessary to get the seat filled before the election in the event the Supreme Court has to rule on the outcome.

"There's going to be a lot of garbage with all of these unsolicited mail-in votes and you'll need the court," Smykla said. "An eight-member Supreme Court would be almost useless in that circumstance."

Smykla was apparently referring to a Sept. 10 Twitter post in which Trump claimed that 80 million ballots are being sent out to people who have not requested them.

A Reuters news report revealed that 10 states and jurisdictions -- Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, Washington, California, Washington, D.C., Nevada, New Jersey and Vermont -- are automatically sending mail-in ballots to registered voters. Five of those states have used mail-in voting for several years, and the other five have implemented it due to covid-19 concerns.

Reuters reported that those nine states and D.C. have an estimated 44.2 million registered voters, a little less than half the 80 million ballots Trump claimed were sent.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, research has shown that voter fraud happens rarely and that numerous safeguards are in place for both in-person and mail-in voting. A 2014 study published in the Washington Post found 31 credible instances of voter fraud through impersonation from 2000 to 2014, out of more than 1 billion ballots cast.

With Ginsburg's death, the ideological makeup of the court went from a 5-4 conservative-liberal split, to a 5-3 conservative-liberal split, which presumably would enhance Trump's chances of getting a favorable ruling in the event of a contested election. But Smykla said that ideological ratio is not reliable, which he said is because of Chief Justice John Roberts.

"Justice Roberts is a flip-flopper," he said. "You can't depend on him for anything."

He cited Roberts' deciding vote that preserved the Affordable Care Act by ruling that the individual mandate fell within Congress' power to tax for that assessment. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the number of uninsured Americans fell from a high of 46.5 million people in 2010 to 26.7 million in 2016, a drop of nearly 20 million. Much of the credit for that has been attributed to the Affordable Care Act, the major provisions of which took effect in 2014.

"I think he thinks more about the reputation of the Supreme Court than about the law," Smykla said, saying the Supreme Court is currently "a political arm of the Democrat (sic) Party."

He said the Democratic Party wants the Supreme Court to function as an "auxiliary legislature," saying what the party cannot get passed into law it depends on the Supreme Court to enact.

"They get the judges to enact whatever they want to do," he said, "the changes they want to make to screw up our country. The Republicans want people who will interpret the [law] as written, not make up things, like one time one of the justices tried to cite the constitution of South Africa. Another where they cited the constitution of Canada."

Smykla said Ginsburg was the justice who cited those constitutions.

"I remember it and I was amazed that a Supreme Court justice would do that," he said. "If you look that up, I think you'll find it's true, in fact I know you'll find it's true."

According to FactCheck.org, Ginsburg, in a 2012 interview with an Arabic-language television station, suggested that as Egypt prepared to write a new constitution, it might look to more recent constitutional documents than that of the U.S., which was drafted more than 230 years ago.

"I would not look to the U.S. Constitution if I were drafting a constitution in the year 2012," Bader said in the interview. "I might look at the constitution of South Africa -- that was a deliberate attempt to have a fundamental instrument of government that embraced basic human rights, had an independent judiciary."

Ginsburg cited Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms, drafted in 1982, as another source of ideas, as well as the European Convention on Human Rights.

"So, yes," she said in the interview, "why not take advantage of what there is elsewhere in the world?"

Turning Point USA, a group for young conservatives, then used a small portion of what Ginsburg said along with a fictional quote attributed to President Thomas Jefferson in a meme that appeared to be an attempt to discredit the liberal justice, FactCheck.org said.

Next to a photo of Ginsburg was the out-of-context quote: "I would not look to the U.S. Constitution," while next to Jefferson's image was a purported quote: "The greatest danger to American freedom is a government that ignores the Constitution," which Jefferson never said, according to FactCheck.org.

When told of FactCheck.org's findings, Smykla dismissed it.

"I heard it when it happened because I remember being amazed by it," he said. "I don't give a d* what FactCheck.org, who is probably run by the Democrat (sic) Party, what they say."

FactCheck.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan website owned by the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania.

According to the U.S. Constitution, the Supreme Court does not legislate and has no power to make law. Its function is to interpret the law, acting as a final check and balance to the power of the president and Congress.

Since 1969, 20 of 25 Supreme Court nominees have been named by Republican presidents. Fifteen of those nominations by Republican presidents have been confirmed, three were rejected, and two withdrew. Of the five Democratic presidential nominations, four were confirmed and one, Garland, never received a vote.

Of the eight remaining justices on the court, five, including Roberts, were nominated by Republican presidents and three by Democrats. Barrett is Trump's third nomination to the nine-member court.