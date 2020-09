High school football rankings -- Jeremy Muck

Overall top 10

RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD

1.) Bryant7A-Central4-0

COMMENT Hornets jump on Grizzlies early in 7A-Central opener

2.) North Little Rock7A-Central4-0

COMMENT Cotton, O'Donald run past rival Tigers

3.) Bentonville7A-West4-0

COMMENT Tigers defense making a case for best in the state

4.) Greenwood6A-West4-0

COMMENT Three of Bulldogs' four wins have come against Class 7A competition

5.) Cabot7A-Central4-0

COMMENT Air attack at Cabot showed up well against Little Rock Catholic

6.) Bentonville West7A-West2-2

COMMENT Wolverines fall at Greenwood, open 7A-West play Friday

7.) Conway7A-Central2-1

COMMENT Wampus Cats were off because of covid-19 cancellation at LR Southwest

8.) Pulaski Academy5A-Central4-0

COMMENT Bruins tested by Watson Chapel, but use big second half to win on road

9.) Lake Hamilton6A-West4-0

COMMENT Wolves earn solid victory against improved Mountain Home program

10.) LR Parkview6A-West3-0

COMMENT Patriots will miss second game because of covid-19 on Thursday

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM CONF.REC.

Bryant 7A-Central 4-0 N. Little Rock 7A-Central 4-0 Bentonville 7A-West 4-0 Cabot 7A-Central 4-0 B'ville West 7A-West 2-2 Conway 7A-Central 2-1

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Greenwood 6A-West 4-0 Lake Hamilton 6A-West 4-0 LR Parkview 6A-West 3-0 Benton 6A-West 2-2 Siloam Springs 6A-West 3-1 Sylvan Hills 6A-East 2-2

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Pul. Academy 5A-Central 4-0 Wynne 5A-East 4-0 Texarkana 5A-South 2-0 Magnolia 5A-South 3-1 LR Christian 5A-Central 3-1 Harrison 5A-West 3-1

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM CONF.REC.

Joe T. Robinson 4A-7 3-1 Nashville 4A-7 2-1 Arkadelphia 4A-7 3-0 Shiloh Christian 4A-1 3-1 Rivercrest 4A-3 4-0 Ozark 4A-4 2-2

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Harding Acad. 3A-2 3-1 Prescott 3A-5 2-0 Newport 3A-2 5-0 Hoxie 3A-3 4-0 Booneville 3A-4 4-0 Rison 3A-6 2-1

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.