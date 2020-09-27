I-440 lanes to shut for maintenance

Maintenance on two sections of Interstate 440 in Little Rock will require lane closings for parts of four days beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
Crews will close a 1-mile section of the outside westbound lane at the Interstate 30/Interstate 440/Interstate 530 interchange from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily through Wednesday, weather permitting.
A 1-mile section of the inside eastbound lane near the Interstate 40/Interstate 440 interchange will be closed during the same hours on Thursday, also weather permitting.
Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs, the department said.
