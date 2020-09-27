Sections
Jailed Magnolia man now charged in Springdale shooting

by NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 3:53 a.m.

SPRINGDALE -- A Magnolia man in the Washington County jail on an unrelated firearms charge has been charged in a shooting that was reported Wednesday in Springdale.

Shoderick Willis, 28, of 919 Calhoun St. in Magnolia was arrested Thursday by the Johnson Police Department, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department.

Records from the Washington County jail show Willis was arrested on a charge of possession of a defaced firearm. He is now also being held on a battery count related to the Springdale shooting.

Springdale police said officers went to a reported shooting around 1:44 p.m Wednesday at 916 Powell St., Apartment 103. Officers found 27-year-old Devon Harvey shot in the leg and in the upper torso, according to reports. Harvey was taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses provided police officers with a description of a suspect in the case, and investigators learned that a man matching that description had been booked into the jail at 5:45 a.m. Thursday, according to reports.

The suspect was described as driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Equinox that matched the description of the man in custody, authorities said. Also Willis was found in possession of a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting, according to reports.

Police said that during a photo lineup, witnesses identified Willis as the Wednesday gunman.

