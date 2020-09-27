Lab capitalizes on season's single opportunity

Teal hunting during a major bass tournament is a recipe for disappointment.

It happened Sept. 17 during the opening round of the FLW Toyota Series Plains Division bass tournament on Lake Dardanelle. It was also opening day of the early teal season. I was in a media boat piloted by Larry Duggar, an accomplished bass angler who is also superintendent of Pottsville schools. Duggar and I left Lake Dardanelle State Park about 20 minutes before takeoff to get in position to shoot photos of anglers arriving at the "Ranger Hole," an inlet among several large islands bounded by big mats of lily pads. Tall reeds grew on the island fringes.

Motoring upriver, Duggar and I noted big flocks of blue-winged teal winging overhead.

"All these boats blasting around will make it tough on the teal hunters out here today," I shouted over the outboard motor's din. Duggar nodded.

Duggar shut down his motor as we roared into the Ranger Hole, sending waves crashing into the pads and reeds. Duggar noticed movement about 60 yards to the south. It was a spinning wing decoy. Two guys in camouflage stood glaring.

About 15 minutes later, Marty Scudder of Rison roared into the Ranger Hole. A fleet of boats buzzed past to the north and south. The teal hunters soon gathered their gear and left. We heard two shots all day, both very early.

Besides covering the tournament, I was scouting for teal hunting prospects for a later visit with federal magistrate Joe Volpe. He was eager for a teal hunt, and especially eager to get in some work for Cooper, his golden Labrador retriever. Despite being on the lake at dawn every morning, I saw zero teal on Friday and zero teal on Saturday. I heard only two shots on Saturday, on private property near Dardanelle Dam.

While recovering from the grind of the tournament on Monday, Volpe and I planned a teal hunt for Tuesday, a sodden day of cold, steady rain.

Cooper the Lab inspects the lone blue-winged teal he retrieved Tuesday for Joe Volpe in Arkansas County. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

"A 5-mile run in the dark, in the rain, probably isn't the smartest thing to do," I said. "The floods have changed the lake quite a lot, and we might not be able to get into some of my spots. We might ought to put that off until we've had a chance to see what's out there."

"I'm with you," Volpe said. "Five miles in this kind of weather is not my idea of fun."

"I've got a friend who said he's been seeing teal at another place in southeast Arkansas," I said. "We can walk in to there."

"Can Cooper come?" Volpe asked.

"Cooper has to come," I said. "You'll sink to your thighs in the mud at that place. We'll need a dog to retrieve our ducks."

We arrived at dawn. A light north wind drove a cold, hard rain, which funneled down the collar of my raincoat and soaked my under layers. We did not bring decoys because of the mud. Throwing decoys out would be easy. Getting them back would be treacherous.

My friend said that he saw only nine teal during his hunt, but they were plentiful on Tuesday. Flocks of about 20-25 birds zipped around our spot, which contained some of the only open water in that area.

With no cover to hide behind, Volpe and I did our best to minimize our profiles, but most of the ducks swung wide and out of range. Naturally, our best opportunity came when we were looking the wrong direction. Turning around, we encountered a large flock of ducks flying low and slow right over our heads. The birds caught us so off guard that we didn't even raise our guns.

"Man, we just missed the best chance we'll get all morning," Volpe said. "Each of us could easily have taken three birds out of that group."

In the dim, gray light we concurred that neither of us saw a teal's distinctive blue wing patches, and they didn't fly the way teal usually fly. They also looked a little too big to be teal. It's better to let an opportunity pass than to make a mistake and kill a nonlegal bird.

A pair flew over shortly after. Volpe shot a bird that went down crippled in thick cover.

"Cooper will find it," Volpe said confidently.

"No! Way!" I said.

"Way!" Volpe retorted.

It took so long that even Volpe started to lose hope, but by gosh, Cooper got that bird.