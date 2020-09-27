Let this year be forgot

Raise your hand if you are ready for New Year's Eve.

GENE BAKER

Little Rock

Need to wear masks

I've read that covid-19 is increasing in rural areas of our country, and I believe it because I have seen firsthand the blatant disregard for wearing a mask outside the immediate central Arkansas area. I live in Pulaski County. I have seen very few people not wearing a mask the few times I go out. However, it's not that way everywhere.

I visit an elderly friend in Clinton about once a month. A few times, I have stopped somewhere along the way to Clinton and have seen the majority of people not wearing masks in public places although signs saying they're required are prominently displayed. I stopped in the Dollar General in Bee Branch a few weeks ago and five people, including a family with a preteen child who walked in the store ahead of me, didn't wear masks. I had mine on and they glanced at me like I was from outer space. To the store's credit, the clerk wore a mask. Another time, I stopped at a business in a Damascus and again, no one but me wore a mask despite a sign on the door.

Perhaps Arkansas needs to spend some of its federal covid-19 funding on a public awareness campaign with a "Don't kill your Granny" or "People who care wear masks" theme. If my travels in Van Buren County are any indication, some Arkansans still don't get it that a mask saves lives and that the governor mandated that everyone wear them. Otherwise, Arkansas, we are gonna be in for a long, painful haul getting this virus under control. Our 8.5 percent positivity rate and 1,000-plus deaths are already a warning of that losing battle.

JOYCE WILLIAMS

North Little Rock

Works on our behalf

In 2019 Senator Cotton, working with Democrats across the aisle, was instrumental in getting the Fentanyl Sanctions Act passed. This act allows our government to sanction Chinese companies flooding the American market with Fentanyl, which has resulted in more deaths in our country than any other opioid.

In addition, along with Congressman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., Senator Cotton last March introduced the Protecting Our Pharmaceutical Supply Chain from China Act, which will allow pharmaceutical ingredients to be tracked through an FDA registry as well as mandate the country of origin for all imported drugs. Additionally, this act would prohibit the purchase of all pharmaceutical ingredients from China.

I applaud Senator Cotton for the tough stance he has taken on behalf of all Americans to ensure the FDA has access to ingredients in our prescription drugs.

I am writing this letter to acknowledge my appreciation for Sen. Tom Cotton's legislative work on behalf of all Americans to ensure we receive the very best health care possible with regard to our prescription drugs and their compounding ingredients.

MARSHA NOLAN

Rogers

Talk about hypocrisy

So, John Brummett and a few letter-writers want to talk about hypocrisy? Fantastic, let's talk about hypocrisy, which we can simply define as saying one thing but performing a different action.

Since we were talking about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg, let's start with a quote from her. In an interview with Time magazine dated July 11, 2016, she was asked about Congress blocking the nominee from being considered until after the election. She replied, "That's their job. There's nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being the president in his last year." Correct me if I'm wrong, but that doesn't sound like she would want the process to wait until after the election, does it? Maybe some of these great legal minds who have been writing in can clear up this seeming disparity.

Speaking of great legal minds, Barack Hussein Obama put out a tweet on Aug. 30, 2016, in which he included a graphic that urged the Senate to "do your job." What was that job? Fill the Supreme Court vacancy. He also said, "When there is a vacancy on the SCOTUS, the president is to nominate someone, the Senate is to consider that nomination. ... There's no unwritten law that says that it can only be done on off-years. That's not in the Constitution text." And he also said, "Because some senators won't do their jobs, the Supreme Court can't fully do its job."

And finally, we have Joltin' Joe Biden, who wrote an op-ed in The New York Times that said, "I know there is an argument that no nominee should be voted on in the last year of a presidency. But there is nothing in the Constitution--or our history--to support this view."

So perhaps the keen analytical mind that is known as John Brummett (or anybody else, for that matter) can tell me if there have been any changes to the Constitution that would support not confirming a nominee before Trump wins his second term.

LONNIE HILL

Fayetteville

Absolutely beautiful

There doesn't seem to be much positive news lately, but the opening of the Ansel Adams exhibition would be an exception. Ansel's art requires no detailed explanation or deep thought in order to understand it. A large-scale-view camera, carefully selected subject matter and the eye of perhaps the finest landscape photographer of the 20th century.

The resulting work is iconic, simple, direct and absolutely beautiful. Make time to see it and it will brighten your day.

JOHN DUPREE

Fayetteville

Governing role model

Isn't it interesting that the president and his acolytes accuse Democrats of wanting to bring communism, fascism, and socialism to the United States? Yet it is Trump who holds Putin, Kim, and Xi, along with the leaders of Turkey, Hungary and Poland, in high regard, and the leaders of democratically run countries with disdain.

Trump's autocratic tendencies and the governing role models he's chosen should inform you as you decide for whom to vote.

MEG FOX

Conway