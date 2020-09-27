Sections
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Today at 1:00 a.m.
Arrests

Drug Task Force

• Rodney Vaughn, 40, of 4049 N. Johnell Drive, Apt. 12, in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Vaughn was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Cassie Golden, 34, of 4049 N. Johnell Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance with intent to deliver. Golden was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Diana Dubois, 31, of 14241 Blue Mountain Road was arrested Friday in connection with battery, aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Dubois was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center on $8,700 bond.

• Edward Lagrange, 31, of Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Lagrange was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jalen Chenault, 25, of 2394 W. Yvonne Drive was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault. Chenault was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,580 bond.

Springdale

• Ancel Turner, 38, of 408 Midland Ave. was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with intent to deliver. Turner was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center on $55,000 bond.

