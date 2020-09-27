Environmental Notebook

Overturn decision

on ash, club asks

The Arkansas chapter of the Sierra Club on Sept. 17 asked a state panel to overturn a decision by state environmental regulators allowing a coal-burning power plant in Benton County to continue wastewater discharges of a type of coal ash for three more years.

In a request for Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission's review, the Sierra Club said the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality did not meet federal environmental regulations concerning the discharge of bottom ash wastewater, one of the byproducts of burning coal to generate electricity.

The commission sets environmental policy, which the division enforces.

Under a 2016 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule, the Sierra Club explained, power plants operating with wastewater permits issued after Jan. 4, 2016, must eliminate bottom ash discharges "as soon as possible" beginning Nov. 1 and no later than Dec. 31, 2023.

The final permit Arkansas environmental regulators issued to the Flint Creek power plant Aug. 18 allows the facility to continue bottom ash discharges until the last possible date.

The Flint Creek plant near Gentry is operated by the Southwestern Electric Power Co., or SWEPCO, a subsidiary of American Electric Power.

Additionally, in its request for the commission's review, the Sierra Club said SWEPCO's permit application failed to include any evaluation of the timing or costs related to achieving compliance with the bottom ash discharge rule.

"Sierra Club's appeal is simple: we want SWEPCO to follow the law, and we want the state of Arkansas to require them to do so," Glen Hooks, the Sierra Club chapter director, said in a statement released Wednesday. "There is no doubt the toxic wastewater continuously released by the Flint Creek coal plant is dangerous to our environment and public health."

Retired 30-year

Corps worker dies

A 30-year federal employee with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers died earlier this month after recently retiring from the Corps' Little Rock District.

James "Jim" Ellis, 58, died Sept. 18, according to his obituary published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette two days later.

Ellis was praised by his employer when he retired in March, according to a U.S. Army news release published online, which said Ellis had served in numerous capacities for the Corps' operations, planning and regulatory divisions. The release also cited his expertise in areas such as environmental assessments.

Green station site

relocation sought

In a board meeting earlier this month, the executive director of the Pulaski County Regional Recycling and Waste Reduction District said the district is seeking a new location for Little Rock's so-called green station.

The station is one of five around the county where residents can discard electronic waste, household hazardous waste and glass.

Craig Douglass in the meeting on Sept. 17 told board members that the district and the city of Little Rock are exploring a "more secure" location for the Little Rock green station. Officials also want to increase the days and times when items can be dropped off, Douglass said.

Little Rock's green station -- the only station in the county not situated at a public works department -- is at 10001 Kanis Road, behind a police substation.

The green station in Little Rock is not continuously managed and yet items are dropped off "all during the week," even though the station is only open for drop-offs on Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the first Saturday of every month from 7 a.m. to noon, Douglass said.

During the meeting, board members approved Douglass' request to move money received from the state into efforts related to green stations and education to accommodate the relocation of Little Rock's station, among other things.