Parkview calls off 2nd game in row

Little Rock Parkview will not play Thursday night against Lake Hamilton because of covid-19 reasons, Coach Brad Bolding told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Saturday.

The game was scheduled to be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Parkview High School is switching to virtual instruction for next week.

Bolding said the Patriots have three players who have tested positive for covid-19, including two more who came back positive after the school went through contact tracing last week. There are also several students and teachers at Parkview who have tested positive for the virus, Bolding said.

There are at least six players who have had to quarantine because of the virus, Bolding said.

This is the second consecutive game Parkview will not play after its game Friday night at Greenwood, which was to be their 6A-West Conference opener, was canceled.

The Patriots started 3-0 with victories over Little Rock Southwest, White Hall and Pine Bluff. They are No. 3 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Class 6A Super Six and No. 10 overall.

But the Patriots are sidelined once again.

"I'm disappointed for the players," Bolding said. "We've got a good football team. But my grandfather once told me that you can't worry about the things you can't control. I can't worry myself to death over this.

"We will come back from this. We ask that our players take care of their bodies, and we'll hit the ground running when we come back."

Bolding said the Patriots hope to return to practice Saturday, pending Little Rock School District approval. He credited Parkview's administration and school nurses for their work on contact tracing during the week.

"Our school has done a great job of contact tracing [with the Arkansas Department of Health]," Bolding said. "The nurses have busted their tails."

Parkview's next scheduled game is Oct. 9 against Benton at War Memorial Stadium.

The football season has been affected by at least 38 covid-19 cancellations throughout the state. Bolding hopes his team, and all football programs in the state that have been affected, will bounce back.

"We're in unknown waters," Bolding said. "It's almost like flying by your hip. This is all new to us. I hope we can finish the season. But who knows? Who knows? Time will tell on that."

Waiting game

Joe T. Robinson is in a holding pattern.

The Senators' game at Arkadelphia, which was scheduled for Oct. 2 at Badger Stadium, was canceled Friday afternoon because of Arkadelphia's covid-19 situation. Arkadelphia announced it had three students test positive for the virus Thursday. The school is also going to virtual instruction through Oct. 2.

Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said Saturday that he has spoken with several Class 7A schools about playing a game Friday, but he declined to name them. He hopes to know by Tuesday whether the Senators will have a game against a nonconference opponent to fill the vacancy left by Arkadelphia.

The Senators' next scheduled game is Oct. 9 at Nashville. Eskola said it's important for his team to play a game this week, and he thinks it will have to come against a school from Class 7A, 6A or 5A, which is above Robinson's standing of Class 4A.

"We want to play," Eskola said. "We need to prep vs. Nashville. Our starters barely played a half [against Fountain Lake]. We want to play four quarters this week."

If the Senators (3-1, 1-0 4A-7 Conference) aren't able to find an opponent, Eskola said his team will adjust.

"This year is out of your control," Eskola said. "I tell our kids to please make good decisions this weekend. Don't go out to a party or go to dinner with your friends. It's the climate that we're in."

Panthers survive

It wasn't pretty, but Benton Coach Brad Harris will take the Panthers' 47-40 victory Friday night at Russellville.

Despite committing five turnovers against the Cyclones, the Panthers (2-2, 1-0) held on to win their 6A-West Conference opener.

Benton started the season 1-2, with losses to two-time defending Class 7A state champion Bryant and 7A-Central Conference member Little Rock Catholic. So Friday's victory at Russellville was a welcome sight.

"We just continued to make some plays," Harris said. "We had five turnovers. You can tell it's early in the year. But we were able to run the football late in the game."

Junior running back Casey Johnson led Benton, rushing for 250 yards and 2 touchdowns on 36 carries. He had a 16-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 17-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

"He needed that game," Harris said of Johnson. "He needed that breakout game. Our offensive line was able to break some holes open."

Also, senior quarterback Garrett Brown passed for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns, and also ran for a score and caught a scoring pass from senior wide receiver Trevor Standridge.

The game was tied at 20-20 at halftime and 27-27 at the end of the third quarter.

The Panthers grabbed a 47-34 lead thanks to Johnson's 17-yard touchdown run and a 20-yard scoring run by sophomore running back Donovan Pearson.

Russellville pulled within 47-40 with 1:40 left to play, but the Panthers recovered the onside kick.

Benton hosts Siloam Springs on Friday.

Rank 'em

The 2020 season is not normal, so why not move a Class 6A team up three spots in the overall top 10 this week?

Greenwood is worthy of its ascension after defeating previous No. 4 Bentonville West 35-28 on Friday night.

Greenwood (4-0) goes from No. 7 to No. 4 in the top 10 thanks to its success against Class 7A.

The Bulldogs, who are the No. 1 team in Class 6A, have defeated three Class 7A teams this season -- Fort Smith Southside, Springdale Har-Ber and Bentonville West. Har-Ber and Bentonville West were late additions to the Bulldogs' schedule after Greenwood's games against Fort Smith Northside (Sept. 11) and Little Rock Parkview (Friday) were canceled because of covid-19 reasons.

Bentonville West drops two spots to No. 6 this week.

In the Super Six rankings, new teams include Sylvan Hills in Class 6A (No. 6), Rivercrest in Class 4A (No. 5) and Bigelow in Class 2A (No. 6).