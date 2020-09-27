Police Beat

Police charge dad

in baby's injuries

North Little Rock police have arrested the father of an injured 3-week-old girl who is listed in critical condition in a Little Rock hospital, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called Friday to Arkansas Children's hospital where the baby's mother told police that the child's father had said the infant fell off a bed Thursday, the report said.

The baby was admitted to the hospital Friday, according to the report.

A doctor told authorities that the baby's injuries were consistent with brain trauma, the report said.

During a police interview, 21-year-old Octavian Johnson admitted shaking his daughter, Naomi Johnson, the report said.

Johnson was arrested on a charge of felony battery and was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held Saturday without bail.

The report did not indicate whether the mother is facing charges.

Jacksonville man

facing drug counts

A Jacksonville man was arrested on multiple drug charges Friday afternoon at a North Little Rock motel, according to a North Little Rock police report.

Police following up on a Pulaski County arrest warrant were sent to the Super 8 motel on 1 Gray Road where they found Brian Ricks, 45, exiting his room and arrested him at 4:45 p.m., the report said.

During a search of his room, police reported finding several bags of methamphetamine, ecstasy, alprazolam pills, marijuana, digital scales, methamphetamine pipes and marijuana pipes.

Ricks was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of ecstasy with purpose, felony possession of alprazolam with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony maintaining a drug premises and misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose.