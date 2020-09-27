OPINION | DEBRA HALE-SHELTON: Some weeks are better than others

I looked in the mirror with the hope of liking what I saw for a change. I looked like a drag queen. To make the image worse, I was an aging and tired drag queen with no makeup.

So I took off the wig that I'd just bought in an effort to look more normal until a doctor someday figures out what's wrong with my thyroid. Until then, I continue to lose my once thick hair, now so thin the bald spots are begging for attention.

Anyone who knows me well also knows that I've never been known for primping, not even when I was young. I have makeup, some unused and so old I got it at a wedding shower in 1997. Before the pandemic hit, I occasionally wore powder, blush, and lipstick. When I was in an unusually good mood, like almost euphoric, I put on eye shadow and mascara.

Granted, the wig was on sale and was synthetic, but it looked beautiful--like something a model would wear. It met my criteria: not too pricey, casual like my normal hair style, and light auburn, close to my natural hair color (minus the gray).

But when I put the wig on, it looked too big and dark. The hairline looked fake too. I don't know why the drag queen image came to mind. It's not as if I have a bunch of drag queen friends or as if I ever was one.

The face in the mirror was also pale with a couple wrinkles. I'm at the point in life that I wear "progressive" lenses and consider anyone who's starting out with bifocals to be downright young.

I had good reason for looking tired, because I rarely sleep well since I had heart surgery in January.

So I've grown a tad too familiar with the early morning "Law and Order" and "Criminal Minds" television reruns as well as the repeats of CNN's evening news talk shows, all of which end by 3 a.m. most nights. It's often another hour, two or more before I finally collapse.

During these troubled times, as so many TV ads now call them, I find "Criminal Minds" and its fictional serial killings offer an almost pleasant distraction from the real world's incessant news of hate, death and poverty. I also find comfort in the "Law and Order" reruns where law and order involve white- and blue-collar crimes and the accused aren't deemed innocent or guilty solely because of their political party.

Even so, "Criminal Minds" certainly won't restore anyone's trust in human nature or big business.

So when I went to AT&T to buy a new cell phone and a worker there sold me a phone plus Internet and television service, not to mention a couple accessories--all because it would save me money--I should have been less trusting.

I first learned that, without paying more money, I couldn't access one of the channels carrying the crime-drama reruns. I was aghast. (Yes, I lead a boring life.)

Next I discovered AT&T considers Amazon a competitor, so I could no longer stream Amazon Prime on my TV. "You can watch it on your phone," an employee told me. Obviously, that worker's eyes are far younger and better than mine.

By Monday evening, I had spent at least two hours at the AT&T store and had returned everything except my phone. Among the items returned was the Internet modem, which AT&T told me to take to UPS which would package and mail it at no cost to me. Upon doing so, the UPS worker handed me a receipt.

"Now keep this for five years," she instructed.

"Five years?" I asked.

"Yes, five years," she said.

"Why five years?"

She never fully answered my question, but said she was trying to help me.

I called my sister to laugh about the instruction, only to learn that the store that sold her a new car battery told her to save that receipt for six years, but admitted the paper might not last that long.

Add a few other events last week, and you'll understand why I'm in a bad mood as I write this:

• My sweet, well-behaved chiweenie dog almost had a fight with two, maybe three, loudly barking potentially violent dogs through the fence separating my humble duplex apartment from, shall we say, a far more upscale house. That said, I objectively assure you that the rich dogs, not my humble Shadow aka Shady Lady, were clearly being the bullies. Life imitates politics once again.

• None of this takes into account the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her life makes me smile and say thank you. Her death at age 87 makes me sad, not because she didn't lead a long, full life, but because opponents of women's rights and affordable health care are working hard to trample on the progress she helped our nation make.

History--the stuff written by scholars, not talk-show pundits or newspaper columnists--will no doubt remember the many good reasons that the hard-working, persistent Ginsburg became known as Notorious RGB.

She won't be remembered for sexual assault or harassment allegations as two of her fellow justices likely will be. She won't be remembered for keeping her TV tuned to Fox News, CNN or any other channel. She was not shy about sharing her opinions. But she did not voice hate of people solely because they disagreed with her. In fact, she famously broke bread with one: the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

May the coming week be a better one for you, me and this country.

