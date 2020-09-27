State reports 487 new covid-19 cases, 23 deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

Arkansas reported 487 new covid-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest single-day total in approximately two weeks.

However, the state reported no results from the high-speed, less-sensitive antigen tests on Saturday, indicating that other covid-19 cases may have been identified but were not been reported in Sunday's total.

Gavin Lesnick, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Health, said in an interview on Sunday that officials were working to identify the data issue related to reporting results from antigen testing.

The state's death toll rose by 23, to 1,308, the second-highest single-day increase in Arkansas since the start of the pandemic.

All of the deaths reported on Sunday were among confirmed cases, according to the Health Department's daily case report.

Of the new cases reported Sunday, 475 were classified as confirmed cases based on polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test results, and the remaining 12 were considered probable cases.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that the state surpassed 200,000 PCR tests for the month on Saturday. Results from 6,802 PCR tests were reported on Saturday.

"I am encouraged by so many Arkansans pulling together to beat back the virus this weekend. Let’s keep it up," Hutchinson wrote.

The cumulative number of infections in the state increased to 81,242.

The number of active confirmed and probable cases dropped by 87, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, for a total of 7,327.

Hospitalizations increased by seven on Sunday for a total of 461. The number of patients on a ventilator decreased by six, to 86.

Eighty-two of the new confirmed cases reported on Sunday were in correctional facilities, with the remaining 393 in the community, according to the Health Department.