VOLLEYBALL
UALR swept by La.-Lafayette
The Universitiy of Arkansas at Little Rock was swept 25-14, 26-24, 27-25 by Louisiana-Lafayette (9-0, 3-0) on Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.
Laura Jansen led the Trojans (0-4, 0-3) with 16 kills.
