Two native plants and a fall blooming shrub

As we head into the fall season, gardeners are always interested in plants that can add some late season interest. Two of the mystery plants for this week, fit that bill, and while the third one does add interesting berry color, it is too invasive to actually want in the garden.

Caryopteris, commonly called Blue mist plant, Bluebeard or even blue spirea is a lovely small deciduous shrub for fall color. The regular caryopteris

has green leaves with clusters of deep blue to purple flowers.

The plant in the original photo is a variegated form with white and green variegation called ‘Snow Fairy’,

and there is also a yellow variegated form –

‘Sunshine Blue’ or ‘Little Miss Sunshine’. Top hardy through central Arkansas, it is root hardy much further north, but will be killed back to the ground each year where it is grown as an herbaceous perennial instead of a deciduous shrub. I find the variegated forms are not quite as hardy as the green leafed varieties. I prune mine pretty hard when new growth begins. It usually blooms from late summer through early fall, but I have had some errant flowers in the spring as well. The bees and butterflies love this plat.



Partridgeberry – Mitchella repens

is a wonderful native evergreen groundcover. Another common name is twin berry since the flowers are born in pairs, resulting in a pair of red berries. From spring to early summer it produces small white flowers, which are followed by red berries.

The berries are edible, but not very tasty. A great shade plant for filtered sunlight or morning sun to pretty heavy shade. Needs a well-drained site. It is slow to establish, but once it does it can form a nice colony.

Unfortunately, it is not one of the easiest plants to find in nurseries.



Pepper vine – Ampelopsis arborea is related to grapes, and is a native vine.



It is quite invasive and can be seen intertwined with many shrubs and hedges. When it is just emerging, it is the pinkish red color in the photo.

As it ages, the leaves turn green. The vines twist and turn around branches of desirable plants, and can girdle a stem in time.



It produces clusters of greenish white flowers in early to mid-summer. The flowers are followed by small fruits which turn white, to pink to a dark black at maturity.

The birds eat the berries and drop the seeds to help spread this horrible vine. It is difficult to eradicate since it has a tenacious root system and it will root wherever it touches the ground. The berries are supposedly edible for humans, but I have not tried them, nor would I recommend eating them, since some people have been known to have a reaction.