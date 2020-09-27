UA Notebook

Data shows fewer

dropped classes

FAYETTEVILLE -- The number of dropped classes at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is down compared with the same time last fall, according to data provided by the university.

"Through the first four weeks of class (last day for a fee adjustment) we had 1,283 individual class drops in fall 2019 and we've had 1,239 in fall 2020," Dave Dawson, UA's associate vice provost for enrollment services, said in an email.

Total enrollment is almost flat at UA this fall compared with last despite the ongoing pandemic, with the university reporting a preliminary enrollment of 27,562 students compared with 27,559 last fall.

Stephen Caldwell, chairman of UA's faculty senate group and an associate professor in UA's Department of Music, said students drop courses for many reasons.

Many UA faculty members are teaching virtual or hybrid courses, and Caldwell said faculty members have adjusted to engage students in these classes.

"Many faculty have used the chat function in their virtual classrooms to keep students talking on subject. This generation of students are very comfortable with the chat, in many cases much more than they would be with speaking up in class," Caldwell said.

With chat, "students are engaging in a way that is natural to them and are jumping at that opportunity," Caldwell said.

No metal detectors

at games this fall

FAYETTEVILLE -- Metal detector equipment purchased by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will not be used at football games played this fall at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, a UA spokesman said.

"The SEC postponed the requirement for implementation," said UA spokesman Kevin Trainor.

Previously, universities in the Southeastern Conference had been told to have the equipment in place at campus football stadiums by this fall.

UA began using walk-through metal detectors at Bud Walton Arena last fall.

"We purchased 43 units, and used them in men's and women's basketball and baseball," Trainor said.

The contract agreement with Ohio-based CEIA USA Ltd. specified a price per unit of $4,600, according to records released by the university, which would make the total equipment cost $197,800.

A SEC spokesman did not respond to an email asking about metal detectors at campus stadiums.