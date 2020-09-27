Vehicle hits, kills Jacksonville man

Arkansas State Police officers are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Friday night, according to a crash summary.
Just after 8 p.m., Jerry Clendenin, 34, of Jacksonville was struck by a vehicle traveling north on U.S. 67/167 at mile marker 3, the summary said.
[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]
Clendenin's body was taken to the Pulaski County coroner's office.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.