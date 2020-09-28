Bears' Foles sparkles against beleaguered Falcons

Backup quarterback Nick Foles threw three fourth-quarter touch- down passes to lift the Chicago Bears to a 30-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. The Bears are 3-0 for the first time since 2013. (AP/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA -- No matter how bad things might have seemed a week ago, the Atlanta Falcons somehow managed to make it even worse.

Yep, another epic fourth-quarter collapse.

This one could spell the end for embattled Coach Dan Quinn, who already carried the burden of the biggest squandered lead in Super Bowl history.

The Falcons surrendered a 16-point advantage in the final 61/2 minutes to the Chicago Bears, who got three touchdown passes from backup quarterback Nick Foles and pulled out a 30-26 victory on Sunday.

It would have seemed downright improbable -- if it hadn't happened for the second week in a row.

Atlanta (0-3) became the first team in NFL history to lose back-to-back games in which it led by 15 or more points in the final period, according to STATS.

"These last two weeks have been nothing short of crushing," said Quinn, the sixth-year coach who desperately needed a strong start to the season after two consecutive losing campaigns.

A week ago, Atlanta became a national laughingstock after failing to pounce on an onside kick, allowing the Dallas Cowboys to finish off their comeback from a 39-24 deficit to win 40-39 on a field goal as time expired.

"It doesn't get no worse than this," defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. said. "We probably found the two worst ways you can lose a football game."

Under Quinn, the Falcons also wasted a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl after the 2016 season and lost in overtime to the New England Patriots.

Quinn faced questions about his job security after the latest debacle. He insisted that he's only focused on turning things around.

"I need to be the same guy on our best days and on our worst days," Quinn said. "Anything past that does not help the team. All I can focus on is us finishing better. That's where my focus needs to be."

This time, it was Foles who guided the improbable comeback after relieving erratic Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter, pushing the Bears to 3-0 for the first time since 2013.

The former Super Bowl MVP won it with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Miller with 1:53 remaining.

"Pretty special," said tight end Jimmy Graham, who had a pair of touchdown caches. "He was out there ad-libbing a bit for sure and checking and changing some plays. There's one play he called, I'm like, 'We got that?' So it was pretty cool to see and pretty cool to be a part of."

Foles had two apparent touchdown passes overturned by official reviews -- and still managed to pull out the victory.

He tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Graham to make it 26-16 with 6:20 to go. The Falcons still appeared in good shape after the Bears failed on a two-point attempt.

But Chicago got the ball back and moved quickly down the field. Foles connected with Allen Robinson on a short pass that turned into a 37-yard touchdown when Isaiah Oliver and Blidi Wreh-Wilson both missed tackles, allowing the receiver to scoot down the sideline.

After the Falcons went three-and-out on their third consecutive possession, Foles heaved one down the middle of the field with a rusher in his face. Miller hauled it in for the winning score.

The Falcons still had a shot, but Matt Ryan was intercepted by Tashaun Gipson to seal it.

Foles finished 16 of 29 for 188 yards. Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, was 13 of 22 for 128 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He was sacked twice.

Brian Hill and Todd Gurley each ran for a touchdown and Ryan connected with Hayden Hurst on a short TD pass that helped stake the Falcons to their seemingly comfortable lead.

Chicago37020--30

Atlanta610100--26

First Quarter

Atl--Hurst 1 pass from Ryan (kick failed), 9:43.

Chi--FG Santos 35, 2:43.

Second Quarter

Atl--FG Koo 29, 8:31.

Atl--Hill 35 run (Koo kick), 4:37.

Chi--Ji.Graham 2 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), 1:50.

Third Quarter

Atl--Gurley 10 run (Koo kick), 12:34.

Atl--FG Koo 36, 9:58.

Fourth Quarter

Chi--Ji.Graham 3 pass from Foles (return failed), 6:20.

Chi--A.Robinson 37 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 4:21.

Chi--Miller 28 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 1:53.

ChiAtl

First downs2422

Total Net Yards437371

Rushes-yards25-13025-144

Passing307227

Punt Returns1-63-32

Kickoff Returns3-912-26

Interceptions Ret.1-12-23

Comp-Att-Int29-51-219-38-1

Sacked-Yards Lost2-92-11

Punts4-53.86-38.8

Fumbles-Lost2-00-0

Penalties-Yards10-807-75

Time of Possession34:5025:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Chicago, Trubisky 1-45, Montgomery 14-45, Cohen 2-21, Patterson 4-13, Miller 1-9, Foles 3-(minus 3). Atlanta, Gurley 14-80, Hill 9-58, Ridley 1-7, Ryan 1-(minus 1).

PASSING--Chicago, Foles 16-29-1-188, Trubisky 13-22-1-128. Atlanta, Ryan 19-38-1-238.

RECEIVING--Chicago, Robinson 10-123, Graham 6-60, Cohen 3-20, Harris 3-15, Miller 2-41, Mooney 2-19, Montgomery 2-9, Ginn 1-29. Atlanta, Ridley 5-110, Zaccheaus 4-41, Powell 3-27, Gage 2-26, Hill 1-22, Stocker 1-6, K.Smith 1-3, Gurley 1-2, Hurst 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Chicago, Santos 46. Atlanta, Koo 48.

