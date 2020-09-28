Belichick joins elite company with victory

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) scores as Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Nevin Lawson (26) defends during the second half Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. Burkhead had two rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving score to help the Patriots win 36-20. (AP/Stew Milne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Rex Burkhead can't remember the last time he scored three touchdowns in a game. But he said every time he reached the end zone Sunday was for James White.

Burkhead had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score, and Bill Belichick joined George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328) as the only coaches in NFL history to reach 275 regular-season victories in the New England Patriots' 36-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We tried to go out there and play for him," Burkhead said of White, who missed his second consecutive game after his father, Tyrone, was killed in a car accident. "He's a brother to me. I really feel his pain."

With White out, the Patriots' running backs picked up the slack for an offense that struggled early. Sony Michel finished with nine carries for 117 yards. As a team, New England (2-1) rushed for a season-high 250 yards.

"We came together and just played hard. That's what James White does," Michel said.

Cam Newton was 17 of 28 passing for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Shilique Calhoun had two forced fumbles and Deatrich Wise (Arkansas Razorbacks) a fumble recovery for a score.

The Patriots have won the last six meetings with the Raiders and improved to 47-9 in regular-season games following a loss. Raiders Coach Jon Gruden dropped to 0-3 against Belichick.

Derek Carr finished 24 of 32 for 261 yards and 2 touchdowns for Las Vegas (2-1). But he had two fumbles that led to a field goal for New England and a late touchdown when he lost the ball in the end zone and it was recovered by Wise. Josh Jacobs also had a fumble.

Las Vegas opened the season by scoring at least 34 points in its first two games with six red zone touchdowns. The Raiders were also second in the NFL, converting on 57% of third downs.

They went just 2 for 5 in the red zone and 3 of 9 on third down Sunday.

"We fumbled the ball in the red zone. We missed a field goal that we should make. We can't stop the run in the second half. There are some issues that add up to a loss," Gruden said.

But Carr said there's no reason to panic.

"It's one game," he said. "If we're gonna blow up everything after the good things that we've done after one game, then this game ain't for some of those people. We are just fine. We're gonna be fine."

The offenses were stagnant in the first half as both teams struggled to get into a groove.

Things changed for the Patriots on their first drive of the third quarter when Michel, who struggled in the first two games, broke free for a 38-yard run.

A 15-yard pass from Newton to Burkhead got the Patriots into the red zone. Three plays later Burkhead capped the drive with a spinning 5-yard TD run to stretch New England's lead to 20-10.

After both teams traded field goals, the Patriots took over with 11:22 remaining and ate up more than five minutes of clock with a 10-play, 86-yard drive that was capped with a 5-yard TD plunge by Burkhead.

"We played the best 30 minutes of football in the second half, which is what we needed," Belichick said. "They didn't get down about it, they just went out there and responded."

Las Vegas37010--20

New England0131013--36

First Quarter

Las--FG Carlson 29, :18.

Second Quarter

NE--FG Folk 33, 12:32.

NE--FG Folk 23, 7:56.

NE--Burkhead 11 pass from Newton (Folk kick), :34.

Las--Moreau 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), :06.

Third Quarter

NE--Burkhead 5 run (Folk kick), 6:41.

NE--FG Folk 32, 1:28.

Fourth Quarter

Las--FG Carlson 25, 11:22.

NE--Burkhead 2 run (kick failed), 5:17.

NE--Wise 0 fumble return (Folk kick), 5:09.

Las--Renfrow 13 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 1:54.

LasNE

First downs2225

Total Net Yards375406

Rushes-yards22-12638-250

Passing249156

Punt Returns0-01-11

Kickoff Returns2-341-17

Interceptions Ret.1-240-0

Comp-Att-Int24-32-017-28-1

Sacked-Yards Lost2-122-6

Punts3-45.32-47.5

Fumbles-Lost3-30-0

Penalties-Yards6-402-33

Time of Possession25:2134:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Las Vegas, Jacobs 16-71, Booker 3-31, Richard 1-14, Carr 2-10. New England, Michel 9-117, Burkhead 6-49, Taylor 11-43, Newton 9-27, Zuber 1-13, Harry 1-2, Edelman 1-(minus 1).

PASSING--Las Vegas, Carr 24-32-0-261. New England, Newton 17-28-1-162.

RECEIVING--Las Vegas, Renfrow 6-84, Jones 3-32, Jacobs 3-12, Richard 3-8, Edwards 2-48, Agholor 2-32, Moreau 2-25, Waller 2-9, Ingold 1-11. New England, Burkhead 7-49, Byrd 3-27, Harry 2-34, Edelman 2-23, Michel 2-23, Johnson 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Las Vegas, Carlson 41.

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead falls backward toward the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets a poke in the eye as he closes in to sack New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, gives running back Rex Burkhead a lift after Burkhead's touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes under pressure in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates his interception with teammates in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (73) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, runs with the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)