Benton County judges make changes to hold jury trials

Six of the 12 chairs reserved for a jury sit Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, with clear plastic dividers between them as court staff prepares for jury trials while still providing for safety in the current pandemic in the Benton County Courthouse on the square in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren has turned his courtroom into a giant jury box so he can hold a criminal trial while adhering to covid-19 guidelines.

Karren and some of the other circuit judges in the county are trying to resolve a criminal case while protecting jurors from contracting the coronavirus.

"We understand that there's a pandemic," he said. "We are taking every precaution to protect jurors."

The Arkansas Supreme Court suspended jury trials in March. The court issued an order in July saying civil jury trials may be held in whole or in part by video conference, but criminal jury trials must be in person. Jury selection could be done by video conference with the agreement of the attorneys, the order says.

Walter William Dill is charged as a habitual offender with residential burglary, criminal mischief and theft of property. Jury selection is expected to begin Wednesday.

Karren said a few jurors will be spread out in the jury box while the rest will be spaced throughout the courtroom, which means the entire area will be the jury box.

The prosecutors and defense attorneys, along with their client, will sit at their usual tables in the courtroom.

Witnesses normally have to identify the accused during trials, Karren said. He said witnesses will be asked to identify Dill while he's wearing a mask. If a witness can't, Dill will be asked to take the mask off, Karren said.

The trial will remain open to the public because the double doors to the courtroom will be open, or people can sit and watch the trial on a large monitor outside the courtroom.

Jurors, the attorneys and others in the courtroom will have to wear masks, the judge said. Witnesses will take their masks off when testifying because a plastic barrier surrounds the witness stand.

Karren said the courtroom will be cleaned each day after trial.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green also changed the layout of her courtroom. She had prosecutors and defense attorneys share ideas for the modifications.

Six jurors will sit in the jury box while the rest will sit nearby. Three benches were removed so the six jurors could separate themselves during the trial.

Jurors will be required to wear masks. There also will be a plastic barrier surrounding the witness stand.

"We are ready for a trial," Green said. "It's the best social distancing that we can do."

Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith is expected to have at least one jury trial in December.

"We have to find a way for courts to move forward while making jurors feel safe at the same time," Smith said.

He plans to require jurors to wear masks, but he also plans to provide face shields to members of the panel.

"It's a way to have an extra layer of protection so jurors feel there are safeguards in place," he said.

Juries usually leave the courtroom for deliberation, but, because of covid, the courtrooms will become the jury rooms.

"It's a new way of doing things," Smith said. "We are trying to be proactive to keep courts going and move our dockets."

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said a jury trial with all the covid-19 precautions will be a new experience for prosecutors.

"Reading a juror's reaction to testimony or evidence is something all lawyers try to do," Smith said. "If a juror is wearing a mask, attorneys will have to adjust as best they can."

The traditional jury box has been expanded Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, so jurors can spread out as court staff prepares for jury trials while still providing for safety in the current pandemic in the Benton County Courthouse on the square in Bentonville.