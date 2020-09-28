Body found Sunday in Lake Dardanelle

Police tape
The Pope County sheriff's office reported finding the body of a male Sunday afternoon in Lake Dardanelle.
Officers went to Dardanelle State Park around 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a "possible dead body in the lake," according to a news release.
Pope County Office of Emergency Management located and retrieved the body, which has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and cause of death.
