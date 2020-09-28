Bridge construction near Caddo Valley will close lanes on I-30

Arkansas Department of Transportation officials report improvements to the Interstate 30 bridges over DeRoche Creek in Hot Spring and Clark counties will require temporary lane closures for 10 days, beginning this week.

Weather permitting, crews will reduce I-30 traffic on I-30 to a single lane in each direction just north of Caddo Valley starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, a news release by the agency states.

The closures will allow crews to complete a lateral bridge slide, an accelerated bridge construction technique in which a new bridge is built adjacent to the existing one so traffic can continue during construction, according to the release.

The westbound bridge slide took eight days to complete in August, the agency said.