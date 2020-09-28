California fire intensifies, forcing evacuation orders

SAN FRANCISCO -- A fast-moving fire in Napa County on Sunday forced evacuations north of the town of St. Helena as large swaths of Northern California faced dangerous fire weather.

California has seen more than 3.7 million acres burn so far this year -- a record in the state's modern history, causing the deaths of at least 26 people and destroying more than 7,000 structures. Five of the six largest wildfires in California's modern record were fires ignited this year, and they're still burning, according to Cal Fire.

The Glass fire in Napa had burned 1,200 acres about 4 miles northwest of downtown St. Helena, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and was burning "with a dangerous rate of spread."

Crews were dispatched to the vegetation fire at 3:50 a.m., and it quickly grew to 20 acres, said Tyree Zander, public information officer with Cal Fire's Napa Lake Sonoma Unit.

"And then it went from 20 acres to about 50 acres within an hour, hour and a half," he said. "And then from 50 acres to 800 acres within a four-hour period."

Crews reported no containment as of Sunday afternoon as the fire continued growing rapidly, burning about 400 more acres.

The fire was burning to the north and northeast through dry brush, running uphill as it was pushed by winds, Zander said.

"It's rugged, steep terrain and limited access, and a lot of it is one-way-in, one-way-out type of roads," Zander said, posing difficulties to both getting fire crews into the area and getting evacuees out.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office ordered mandatory evacuations along a stretch of the storied Silverado Trail, known for its wineries. Residents of neighboring areas were urged to sign up for alerts and to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Adventist Health St. Helena hospital said it was suspending operations and evacuating its patients. "We're in close communication with fire officials and began transferring some patients early this morning as a precaution," said Dr. Steven Herber, the hospital's president.

An evacuation center was opened at Crosswalk Community Church in Napa.

Emergency officials were being particularly cautious when deciding what areas to evacuate because of the hot, dry and windy weather forecast for later Sunday, which raised fears of even more rapid fire growth and unpredictable behavior.

"We are preparing in advance for the winds," Zander said. "So we're going to be more precautious when it comes to evacuations and try to get those out ahead of time, to keep things rolling earlier than later."

Much of Northern California is under a red-flag warning, which means the National Weather Service is highly confident that dangerous fire weather conditions will occur. The advisory is in place until 9 p.m. today. Meteorologists warned about strong winds coming from the north and northeast, with gusts of up to 50 mph at the highest elevations, and critically low humidity.