County, city see increase in virus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

According to a report from the covid-19 Task Force for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, information from the Arkansas Department of Health indicates that new coronavirus cases are trending upward in the county. Over a seven-day period from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, the report said, there were 373 new cases in Jefferson County.

According to data published by the Department of Health on Sept. 27, Jefferson County to date has had a cumulative total number of covid-19 cases of 3,140, of which 517 total are active cases, 2,552 are recovered cases, and 71 cases have resulted in death.

In Pine Bluff, the task force report said, there were 144 new cases over a five-week period from Aug. 17 to Sept. 14.

The breakdown of those cases by week:

• Aug. 17: 18 new cases

• Aug. 24: 19 new cases

• Aug. 31: 27 new cases

• Sept. 7: 39 new cases

• Sept. 14: 41 new cases

According to the report, the state provided a breakdown of locations that people who tested positive for covid-19 had visited prior to being diagnosed. According to information provided by the state, the categories are not mutually exclusive and do not add up the total number of cases because cases can go to single destinations, multiple destinations or may not visit any of the listed categories.

• Restaurants: 160

• Bars: 10

• Barbershops: 20

• Church: 138

• Daycare: 31

• Gym: 40

• Health and Wellness (doctor, dentist, etc.): 132

• Hotel or Motel: 19

• Retail Store: 615

COMPLIANCE MIXED

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, a member of the task force, said much of the problem is centered on social gatherings, where, she said, people tend to let their guard down and may not be as diligent about adhering to guidelines pertaining to social distancing and wearing of masks.

"When they gather in groups, they are not so careful about who they are around and whether they're wearing those masks," Washington said. "In those types of gatherings, they can't be certain where everyone has been, and I think that's one of the biggest problems we're having."

For most activities, she said, people are being compliant, but she said people need to take the same precautions in social gatherings as well.

"At work, going to the grocery store, people are being cautious and observing the guidelines for the most part," Washington said. "But I think when it comes down to socializing in groups, they're not as careful as they probably should be because that's where we're seeing that people are picking up the virus."

The mayor said that people who do contract the virus in their workplace are typically being exposed by someone who was exposed at a social or family gathering and who brings the virus into the workplace.

"At least, that's what we're seeing in Pine Bluff," she said. "That's what I'm fearing in other places as well."

Another factor contributing to the rise in cases, Washington said, could be pandemic fatigue, with people growing tired of months of restrictions and eager to get back to a more normal routine.

"Based on what I hear and what I read, just like the governor of Florida, I read in today's paper, he's taking down all restrictions, opening the state up and trying to get the economy started again," she said. "People are getting tired of the restrictions, but I don't think we can get tired or complacent. This is something we're going to have to live with for a while."

Early on, in some areas of the country, pushback against restrictions took the form of demonstrators, some armed, marching on government buildings, hospitals, and other installations demanding an end to restrictions. Washington said Pine Bluff had no organized resistance to public health measures put into place, and that in general, most people seemed to take the pandemic seriously.

"Overall, we've had some, but I'd say overall people are respecting it, they're wearing the masks, and overall they are taking it seriously," she said. "But now, do we have people who are resisting? Yes, but overall people have gotten the message and the majority of the people are taking it seriously."

Washington said that with fall and winter coming on, it is especially important for people to remain focused and to be proactive.

"This pandemic is still a threat to our community," she said. "I don't think there is any way to predict how long this virus will remain a threat because even though there are a lot of people who have had the virus, there are many more who have not; so as long as we have the numbers going up, it's still going to be a big problem."

DEFENSE TACTICS

To guard against transmission of coronavirus, the task forced recommended following the CDC guidelines including maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others, washing hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time, using hand sanitizer that is at least 70% alcohol when soap and water are not available, wearing masks around others, and avoiding large gatherings.

As flu season approaches, the task force recommended the CDC recommendation for people to get vaccinated for flu as soon as possible to reduce the chance of contracting the flu, which also reduces the strain on health care services.

Testing and immediate quarantine is recommended for individuals who have been exposed to any individual who has tested positive for covid-19 as well as any individual who begins to exhibit symptoms of covid-19 infection.

Testing locations in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County:

Jefferson Comprehensive Care, Inc

Medical clinic · 1101 S Tennessee St · (870) 543-2380

Appointment not required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Jefferson Regional Urgent Care Center

Hospital · 4201 S Mulberry St · (870) 541-4911

Covid-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral required

Testing for all patients

Drive-through

MedExpress Urgent Care

Urgent care center · 5510 S Olive St · (870) 850-7605

Covid-19 testing center

Appointment not required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Drive-through

Covid-19 Drive-through testing at Walgreens

Pharmacy · 4720 Dollarway Rd · (800) 925-4733

Covid-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Drive-through

Pine Bluff VA Clinic

Medical clinic · 4747 Dusty Lake Dr · (870) 541-9300

Covid-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral required

Tests limited to certain patients

Jefferson Comprehensive Care, Inc. Altheimer Medical Clinic

Medical clinic · Altheimer, AR · (870) 766-8411

Covid-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Redfield Center

Medical clinic · Redfield, AR · (501) 397-2261

Covid-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients