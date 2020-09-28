Fayetteville to give away mulch

A chipping machine producing mulch Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at the city of Fayetteville's compost and recycling facility. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE)

The city of Fayetteville is giving away free mulch while supplies last.

Due to an excess of mulch the city will be giving it away starting tomorrow, September 28, and continuing through the month of October. The mulch can be picked up during normal operating hours at the city's compost facility located at 1708 S. Armstong Ave in Fayetteville. Facility hours are 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The site will also be open on October 3 and October 10 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mulch can be acquired through bulk loading using a truck or trailer, or residents can bring their own containers or bags.

The mulch is made from ground-up trees collected through the Fayetteville Yard Waste Program. No proof of residency is required to receive the mulch.

