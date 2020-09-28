Cori Gauff of the U.S. clenches her fist after scoring a point against Britain's Johanna Konta in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

TENNIS

Gauff wins French Open debut

PARIS -- Prepping in the relative warmth of a gym before heading out with leggings and long sleeves to make her French Open debut against the tournament's No. 9 seed, Coco Gauff got a pep talk from Dad.

"His goal was to become an NBA player, and he didn't make it. He told me: 'You're living your dream. Not everybody gets to do that. Just have fun on the court.' That really changed my perspective," the 16-year-old Gauff recounted. "I was really nervous going into the match. That just calmed me down. I realized it's just a tennis match. I'm doing some things that people wish they could do."

On a rather unusual start to things at Roland Garros -- postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Day 1 arrived in September instead of May, with only 1,000 spectators allowed instead of more than 30,000 as covid-19 cases rise in France -- Gauff offered the latest proof that she can do most of what she wishes to on a tennis court.

Using forehand slices to throw off her older, more experienced opponent, and unfazed by her own 12 double-faults, Gauff stayed steady at the most crucial moments to beat Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-3 and reach the second round. This was already Gauff's fourth victory over an opponent ranked in the Top 20.

They were not among the lucky few who got to play in the main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier, which now boasts a $55 million retractable roof, making the French Open the last Grand Slam tournament able to hold matches indoors when it pours.

"It was much better, because we could play," said top-seeded Simona Halep, who stretched her winning streak to 15 matches by defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0, "and the rain didn't stop us at all."

U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka did not hide her displeasure when she was told to remain on court instead of seeking shelter in the locker room while play was delayed because of a drizzle.

"I am going to get frozen," Azarenka said during her win. "No. I'm not waiting here a couple of minutes, because I'm cold. It's 8 degrees -- 8 degrees! I live in Florida. I am used to hot weather."

One of the day's most lopsided scorelines came in one of the most-anticipated matchups: Stan Wawrinka beat Andy Murray 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 in the first meeting between male Grand Slam champions in the first round at Roland Garros since 1999.

A near-empty Suzanne Lenglen court is seen as Britain's Johanna Konta and Cori Gauff of the U.S. change sides in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Empty seats are seen at Suzanne Lenglen court as Britain's Johanna Konta returns a shot against Cori Gauff of the U.S. in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Cori Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Britain's Johanna Konta in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Empty seats of Suzanne Lenglen court are seen as Cori Gauff of the U.S., rear, plays against Britain's Johanna Konta in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Britain's Andy Murray plays a shot against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Austria's Jurij Rodionov celebrates his five-set win over France's Jeremy Chardy in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Roland Garros staff wearing face masks watch France's Jeremy Chardy and Austria's Jurij Rodionov in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

A ball girl wears a face mask with the Roland Garros logo during first round matches of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)