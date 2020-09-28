Helena-West Helena detective goes to Dallas, takes murder suspect into custody

Davonta "Rattle Snake" Higgins
The Helena-West Helena Police Department reported a detective traveled to Dallas, Texas, on Sunday to take a murder suspect into custody.
Devonta “Rattle Snake” Higgins, 32, had been sought on a warrant for the March 22 shooting death of Jacob Clayton in Helena-West Helena.
Dallas police arrested Higgins Aug. 9 on drug and weapons charges. Higgins waived formal extradition Aug. 11.
Higgins was charged on Monday morning with first-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and aggravated assault in First Division Circuit Court.
Judge E. Dion Wilson set his bail at $1 million and remanded him to the custody of the Phillips County jail.
