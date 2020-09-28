HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after five weeks

Last week wasn’t a good one in high school football as far as avoiding the virus. There were 15 games canceled across the state.
We all knew this 2020 season was going to be an adventure. The encouraging thing has been the willingness of schools to schedule games on the fly. It has already given us nonconference matchups we wouldn’t normally see.
The Big Three continued to impress.
No. 1 Bryant and No. 2 North Little Rock won by identical 48-7 scores as Bryant beat Fort Smith Northside and North Little Rock beat Little Rock Central.
No. 3. Bentonville also had an easy victory, 45-6 over Springdale Har-Ber.
Here are the updated rankings as we continue to muddle through this season like none before:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Bentonville
- Pulaski Academy
- Greenwood
- Cabot
- Little Rock Parkview
- Lake Hamilton
- Wynne
- Joe T. Robinson
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Bentonville
- Cabot
- Conway
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Parkview
- Lake Hamilton
- Siloam Springs
- Van Buren
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Wynne
- Little Rock Christian
- Texarkana
- Magnolia
CLASS 4A
- Joe T. Robinson
- Shiloh Christian
- Arkadelphia
- Nashville
- Crossett
CLASS 3A
- Harding Academy
- Prescott
- Hoxie
- Newport
- Booneville
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Gurdon
- Junction City
- Des Arc
- Poyen