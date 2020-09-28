HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after five weeks

North Little Rock quarterback Kareame Cotton (4) races past Little Rock Central linebacker Cordarien Whitaker (9) during the third quarter of the Charging Wildcats’ 48-7 victory Friday at North Little Rock High School. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Last week wasn’t a good one in high school football as far as avoiding the virus. There were 15 games canceled across the state.

We all knew this 2020 season was going to be an adventure. The encouraging thing has been the willingness of schools to schedule games on the fly. It has already given us nonconference matchups we wouldn’t normally see.

The Big Three continued to impress.

No. 1 Bryant and No. 2 North Little Rock won by identical 48-7 scores as Bryant beat Fort Smith Northside and North Little Rock beat Little Rock Central.

No. 3. Bentonville also had an easy victory, 45-6 over Springdale Har-Ber.

Here are the updated rankings as we continue to muddle through this season like none before:

OVERALL

Bryant North Little Rock Bentonville Pulaski Academy Greenwood Cabot Little Rock Parkview Lake Hamilton Wynne Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 7A

Bryant North Little Rock Bentonville Cabot Conway

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Little Rock Parkview Lake Hamilton Siloam Springs Van Buren

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Wynne Little Rock Christian Texarkana Magnolia

CLASS 4A

Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Arkadelphia Nashville Crossett

CLASS 3A

Harding Academy Prescott Hoxie Newport Booneville

CLASS 2A