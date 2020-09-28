Police ID man, 40, fatally shot in Little Rock

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police on Monday released the name of a man who was fatally shot in Little Rock on Thursday night.

Courtney Mays, 40, was shot around 10:45 p.m. at 2015 S. Louisiana St., Lt. Casey Clark said. Mays lived at the Louisiana Street address, Clark said.

Police have taken witness statements but no arrests have been made, Clark said Monday. The investigation is ongoing.