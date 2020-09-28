Little Rock teachers' union votes to resume in-person teaching

The union representing more than 60 percent of Little Rock School District’s 1,850 teachers voted Monday night to discontinue an action calling for faculty to cease face-to-face instruction and instead teach students through virtual instruction-only due to safety concerns because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Little Rock Education Association met Monday evening to vote on whether to continue to support teachers in virtual instruction only after informing the district over the weekend of a vote Thursday in support of such a transition. In a press release issued Sunday, the union said the move was not a strike or a work stoppage but rather a shift to only virtual instruction “in a manner that keeps everyone safe and alive.”

“We are extremely concerned about the safety risk that our workplaces pose to the health and wellbeing of all who enter the premises,” the union had said in its announcement Sunday. “The lives of our students and our educators are too valuable to risk.”

Teresa Knapp Gordon, the union's president, said the decision to hold another vote stemmed from blowback that teachers have received for opting to teach only online rather than serve the roughly 50% of the district's some 23,000 students who have chosen some form of face-to-face learning option this fall.

“Our members have reached out today and asked for reconsideration, so we are working to put that together,” Gordon said in an online press conference Monday afternoon. “I think the public response has really hurt a lot of teachers, and that is unfortunate.”

In an email sent Monday night, Gordon said the 69 teachers who sent notices to the district that they would not conduct face-to-face classes on Monday would face disciplinary action.

Superintendent Mike Poore declined to comment on Monday night’s vote. During a press conference Monday afternoon, he said he was “disappointed” by the union’s actions and the fact that the district was only notified of the vote Sunday, with some teachers submitting letters in support of the action after 10 p.m. that night.

“I am disappointed by the steps by some of our Little Rock Education Association Members,” Poore said. “It came to my attention that they had a vote that took place on Thursday. I did not know that.”

