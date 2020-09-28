Mooreto attend Clinton School

Tomekia Moore of Pine Bluff has been invited to join the March 2021 class of the Clinton School Online Masters of Public Service degree program. The program is an innovative and advanced course of study for public servants, according to a news release.

Currently the unit director at the Boys & Girls Club of McGehee, Moore also received a merit-based scholarship award as part of her admission package to the Clinton School.

A graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Moore has an academic background in early childhood education. As executive director of HYPE Communities Inc., Moore also crafted programs that targeted the social and emotional development needs of youths at Pine Bluff and surrounding areas since 2012. Additionally, she taught Head Start, according to the release.

Moore said she looks forward to further developing her professional outlook to maximize her reach and influence toward the children and families with whom she works.