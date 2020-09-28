No faith in mayor, NYC principals vote

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio talks during a news conference outside the city's Mosaic Pre-K Center on the first day of school on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The city public schools delayed reopening for two weeks. (AP / Mark Lennihan )

NEW YORK -- The union representing New York City's principals said Sunday that it had lost confidence in Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to reopen schools and called on the state to seize control of the school system from the mayor -- a drastic move that raised new obstacles to the city's fraught reopening effort.

The union's executive board cast a unanimous vote of no confidence against de Blasio and schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

The mayor has twice delayed the start of in-person classes, and the vast majority of the city's 1.1 million students have already started the school year remotely. Hundreds of thousands of students are set to report back to classrooms this week, with elementary school children expected to start in-person classes Tuesday, followed by middle and high school students Thursday.

But Mark Cannizzaro, president of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, said the city still does not have enough teachers to staff its schools and that last-minute deals hammered out between the teachers union and the city had further undermined principals' trust in the mayor and their confidence in the reopening plan.

Still, Cannizzaro said principals would report to buildings as scheduled this week and were not considering a strike. "I think parents should be confident that any child that arrives at a building will be given the utmost care," he said.

"School leaders want school buildings reopened and have been tirelessly planning to welcome back students," Cannizzaro said. Thousands of principals "must now look staff, parents and children in the eye and say that they have done all they can to provide a safe and quality educational experience, but given the limited resources provided them, this is becoming increasingly difficult," he said.

The call for state control, Cannizzaro said, is to press for "fresh eyes" from outside the city.

Miranda Barbot, a spokesperson for the city's Department of Education, defended the reopening effort. "We've worked with our labor partners to navigate completely uncharted waters and accomplish our shared goal of serving students this fall," she said.

"This week, more kids will be safely sitting in New York City classrooms than in any other major American city -- a testament to city leadership and our educators' commitment to their students, and the importance of in-person education," Barbot said.

Emily DeSantis, a spokesperson for the State Education Department, said the department was "aware of the situation" and was "monitoring New York City's reopening." Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a fellow Democrat who frequently clashes with de Blasio, does not control the Education Department.

The announcement Sunday thrust long-simmering tensions between the city's principals and teachers unions into the spotlight. Cannizzaro said the principals union had not been informed about an eleventh-hour agreement made between City Hall and the United Federation of Teachers on Friday that allowed more teachers to work from home if they are teaching students learning from home. The pact forced principals to again rearrange schedules during a holiday weekend.

The principals union has been warning for weeks of a major staffing crisis that was created by a deal made in late August between the union and the de Blasio administration. That deal essentially mandated that schools create three groups of teachers: one to handle all-remote students, another to teach students who come to school part of the week -- known as hybrid students -- when they are in the classroom, and a third to teach hybrid students at home. That would have required schools to double their teaching staffs -- during a hiring freeze, and with mass layoffs looming.

Principals across the city have said the requirements imposed by the teachers union and the city were simply impossible to fulfill, and many school leaders have said they could provide effective instruction only by skirting those rules.

De Blasio's effort in New York City, which has one of the lowest virus positivity rates of any big city in the U.S., has been plagued by political opposition and bureaucratic mismanagement. The city's principals, who rarely wade into major political fights, have been publicly and privately raising alarms about reopening for months.

But the mayor largely brushed their concerns aside for many weeks, even as hundreds of principals said they could not fully staff their schools and that they could not answer urgent questions from their teachers, parents and students about the reopening effort.

MIAMI ORDER

In Florida, meanwhile, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has ordered Miami-Dade County Public Schools to fully open its buildings five days a week by Oct. 5. That's more than two weeks earlier than the system, the fourth largest in the country, had decided to do after a marathon 29-hour meeting last week.

In a letter sent to Perla Tabares Hantman, the school board president, and Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, Corcoran said he had "grave concerns" about the system's decision to postpone the planned Oct. 5 opening of school buildings. The board voted Sept. 22 to open schools for some students Oct. 14, with all students who opted to return to classrooms to be there by Oct. 21, giving the district time to put in place sufficient safety measures to prevent coronavirus outbreaks.

A school district spokeswoman said the letter was being reviewed; the School Board scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday to figure out next steps.

Miami-Dade is one of a few districts that started the 2020-21 school year with all-remote learning after winning permission from the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, because of exceptionally high coronavirus rates.

Corcoran's letter came as a surprise to Miami-Dade officials. The Miami Herald quoted Hantman as saying, "It's just very strange to me and I think it took everyone by surprise. I'm very much in favor of opening schools, but when it's safe."

DeSantis, an ally of President Donald Trump, and Corcoran had set a deadline of Aug. 31 for all schools in the state to open five days a week for students who wanted to return and threatened to withhold millions of dollars in federal funding to districts that did not. Broward and Palm Beach counties in South Florida also were given permission to open remotely because of high coronavirus rates.

Corcoran reportedly sent a similar letter to Broward County school leaders, who decided last week on a soft school reopening Oct. 14, with all students back Oct. 20. Palm Beach County opened schools last week amid fierce debate in the community about whether the school district was ready to welcome back teachers and students. About one-third of students returned to class, with the rest continuing remote learning at home.

The education commissioner told Miami-Dade to reopen by Oct. 5 or explain why individual districts were not ready to do so. Corcoran said keeping schools closed was "extremely difficult" on students with disabilities and was "harmful to students who are experiencing violence, abuse and food insecurity in their homes."

DeSantis has been aggressively reopening the state's economy even with high coronavirus rates in some parts of Florida. Late last week, he moved the entire state into Phase 3 of his reopening plan, which means restaurants and other businesses can open with 100 percent capacity.

COMPLAINTS IN BRITAIN

In Great Britain, as authorities sought to contain covid-19 outbreaks at universities Sunday, some students complained they were being "imprisoned" in their dormitories and politicians debated whether young people should be allowed to go home for Christmas.

Students at universities in Glasgow, Manchester and Edinburgh -- who have returned to campus in the past few weeks -- are being asked to self-isolate in their residence halls, with security guards at some schools preventing them from leaving their buildings.

While students at Glasgow University greeted the lockdown with humor, posting signs asking passersby to "send beer," those in Manchester had a darker message, taping "HMP MMU" in their windows, suggesting the dormitory had become "Her Majesty's Prison Manchester Metropolitan University."

Dominic Waddell, 21, a first-year filmmaking student, said some students didn't even receive emails informing them about the lockdown.

"There was a security guard that just arrived at the gate of our accommodation and he wasn't letting anybody leave, not really explaining what was going on," Waddell said. "They're saying the safety and well-being of our students and staff and the local community is our top priority, but it doesn't really seem like that if they haven't allowed us time to prepare for this."

The lockdowns come as more students headed back to campuses across the country, and some observers criticized the government's decision to reopen universities despite forecasts that this would lead to virus outbreaks. The government defended the decision, saying it had put clear guidelines in place to protect students and staff.

"Young people have paid a huge price in this crisis. I think it's only fair to try to get them back," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told the BBC.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles warned that up to 1 million young people may need "urgent help" to protect their futures from the ravages of the pandemic. The social and economic crisis created by the coronavirus is reminiscent of the upheavals of the 1970s, when youth unemployment was one of the most pressing issues facing British society, he said.

"There has never been a time as uniquely challenging as the present, when the pandemic has left perhaps another million young people needing urgent help to protect their futures," the Prince of Wales wrote in the Sunday Telegraph. "The task ahead is unquestionably vast, but it is not insurmountable."

The controversy is the latest to embroil Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government as the spread of covid-19 accelerates across the U.K. Johnson last week announced a 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants throughout England, along with other restrictions on social interactions, but many health experts said the measures didn't go far enough.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Eliza Shapiro of The New York Times; by Henry Goldman of Bloomberg News; by Valerie Strauss of The Washington Post; and by Danica Kirka of The Associated Press.