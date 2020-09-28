Off the Wire

FILE - Boston Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke watches from the dugout during a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. Roenicke was told Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 he will not return as manager of the Red Sox, ending a one-year, shotgun stopgap on the final day of a pandemic-shortened season that resulted in a last-place finish in the AL East. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, file)

BASEBALL

Red Sox fire Roenicke

Red Sox Manager Ron Roenicke will not return in 2021, the team said before its final game on Sunday, ending his tenure as a one-year, shotgun stopgap for a pandemic-shortened season with a last-place finish in the AL East. Hired on the eve of spring training after Alex Cora was caught cheating during his time in Houston, Roenicke took over a roster that would soon shed 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts and 2012 AL Cy Young winner David Price, who were traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ace Chris Sale (Tommy John surgery) and Eduardo Rodriguez (covid-19) never threw a pitch for the team this year. Roenicke, 64, spent five years as the Brewers manager from 2010-15, winning 96 games and the NL Central title in his first season and finishing as runner-up for NL manager of the year. In all, he led Milwaukee to a 342-331 record in five seasons.

Angels' general manager fired

The Los Angeles Angels fired General Manager Billy Eppler on Sunday after the team finished its fifth consecutive losing season under his watch. Eppler was under contract for one more year with the Angels in an extension he signed in July with no public announcement, but team president John Carpino said the franchise will move forward with new baseball leadership after missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. The Angels have endured a historically bad half-decade during Eppler's tenure despite many positive moves made by the former New York Yankees executive, all while dealing with the spending whims of owner Arte Moreno. The Angels finished 26-34 in the pandemic-shortened season.

TENNIS

Rublev wins 3rd title of 2020

Andrey Rublev charged back from 5-3 down in the deciding set of the Hamburg Open final to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday and head to the French Open with his third title of 2020. The Russian took the win 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 after Tsitsipas double-faulted on match point -- his sixth double-fault of the match. Rublev's three tour titles this year after wins in Qatar and Adelaide are the most of any player on the tour besides Novak Djokovic. Rublev was playing in the Hamburg final for the second consecutive year after losing in 2019 to Nikoloz Basilashvili.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Adesanya remains unbeaten

Israel Adesanya defended his middleweight title in style with a dominant second-round stoppage of Paulo Costa at UFC 253 on Sunday Poland's Jan Błachowicz also stopped Dominick Reyes late in the second round on Fight Island, the mixed martial arts promotion's bubble performance venue in the Middle East, to claim the light heavyweight title vacated by Jon Jones. Adesanya (20-0) carved up his previously unbeaten Brazilian opponent with flair and ease, battering Costa with leg kicks before ending it late in the second round. Adesanya crumpled Costa with a combination at the center of the octagon, and the champion finished on the ground with 61 seconds left in the round. The win was the ninth in a row in the UFC for Adesanya, the Nigeria-born, New Zealand-based phenomenon who has soared to prominence in mixed martial arts over the past three years. In UFC 253′s co-main event, the 37-year-old Błachowicz (27-8) capped his late-career surge by winning his first UFC title.

BASKETBALL

Timberwolves' guard arrested

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was in jail Sunday on charges of drug possession and receiving and concealing stolen property, after his arrest the night before. The Athletic first reported Beasley's arrest Saturday night at his home in Plymouth, a suburb of Minneapolis. ESPN reported that police obtained a search warrant for Beasley's home after a complaint that he brandished a weapon at a person and officers found marijuana and guns in the home. Beasley participated in voluntary workouts at the team facility earlier this year. He has not taken part in group workouts that began this week for teams that didn't qualify for the NBA's restart in Florida after the four-plus-month pause due to the covid-19 pandemic. Beasley, 23, will be a restricted free agent when the season ends. The 19th overall pick in the 2016 draft by Denver, Beasley averaged 20.7 points in 14 games for Minnesota after being acquired in a trade with the Nuggets in February.

MOTOR SPORTS

Bottas wins Russian GP

Lewis Hamilton's toughest opponents in the Russian Grand Prix weren't even on the track. They were in the stewards' office. Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas cruised to the win Sunday after Hamilton, who was leading, was penalized 10 seconds for practicing his starts in the wrong place before the race. Hamilton came into the race looking to match Michael Schumacher's record of 91 wins in Formula One but had to settle for third behind Bottas and Max Verstappen. Bottas built a sizeable lead over Verstappen with ease and eased to his first win since the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix. Hamilton was already under investigation by the stewards when he started the race from pole position. Before the race he twice stopped to perform practice starts at the exit of the pit lane, rather than in the designated area. That eventually earned him two five-second penalties, dropping him as low as 11th at one stage.

HORSE RACING

Filly entered in Preakness

Swiss Skydiver will become the first filly since Rachel Alexandra won in 2009 to run against males in the Preakness on Saturday. Trainer Kenny McPeek confirmed the decision on Sunday. Jockey Robby Albarado, who won the 2007 Preakness aboard Curlin, will replace Tyler Gaffalione on Swiss Skydiver. In her only other start against males, Swiss Skydiver finished second to potential Preakness rival Art Collector in the Blue Grass Stakes on July 11. She won the Grade 1 Alabama at Saratoga on Aug. 15 and finished second in the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4. Five fillies have won the Preakness. Rachel Alexandra went on to become Horse of the Year in 2009. In all, 55 females have run in the 1 3/16-mile race. The draw for the 145th Preakness is today.