One dead in four-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 in north Arkansas; highway closed

At least one person died in a multi-vehicle wreck Monday on U.S. 67 in Randolph County, state officials said. The highway was still completely blocked in both directions as of 3:30 p.m.

Brad Smithee, a district engineer with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said the section of the two-lane highway, near Reyno, was down to one lane due to construction and a flagger was directing traffic.

A tractor-trailer approached a line of stopped vehicles and hit one, Smithee said, causing several others in line to collide. Smithee said a total of four vehicles were involved in the wreck. The crash was first reported at 1:18 p.m.

An occupant of one of the vehicles died, Smithee said, but no construction workers were injured.

The crash reportedly left a large amount of fuel and oil on the road, as well as wreckage from the vehicles.

Smithee said additional details about the crash, including injuries, were not yet known as of 3:30 p.m.