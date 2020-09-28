OPINION | WALLY HALL: SEC record

It wasn’t surprising the Football Writers Association of America named Mississippi State its Reveal Suits National Team of the Week.

Yet, was the Bulldogs 44-34 win over defending National Champions LSU that big of an upset?

The Tigers had 14 players drafted by the NFL from last year’s 14-0 team, including Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrows. And its passing game coordinator left to call the plays for the Carolina Panthers.

Granted no one should have expected the Tigers to allow 623 passing yards and five touchdowns.

That’s almost unheard of in the defense-oriented SEC.

Maybe the Big 12, but not in the championship conference.

K.J Costello did it though, and it was an SEC record.

It has launched Mike Leach into the headlines again, and for a positive thing.

His “Air Raid’ offense has been turning heads since he was at Texas Tech.

Costello is a graduate transfer from Stanford where he had 25 starts. Ironically his 36 completions gave him a new personal record, passing the 34 he had against Leach and Washington State in 2018.

Mississippi State gets its home opener this week against the Arkansas Razorbacks who lost last Saturday to Georgia 37-10.

The Hogs gave up 14 points off turnovers, plus a two-point safety, so they are better than the score would indicate.