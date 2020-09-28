Police: Little Rock teen shot in shoulder Sunday morning

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police report a Little Rock teenager was shot and wounded shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday in Little Rock’s John Barrow neighborhood.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the emergency room at Baptist Medical Center.

Police say they noticed a bullet wound in his left shoulder. He told police he couldn’t specify where he was when he was shot or from where the shot came.

No suspects were listed in the report.