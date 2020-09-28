Showers causing harvest standstill

Soybeans are offloaded from a combine during the harvest in Brownsburg, Ind., in this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo. (AP / Michael Conroy )

A good rain this time of year may sound nice on window panes, but for farmers, they'd rather be hearing crickets.

Before last week's wet weather, farmers were starting to get busy harvesting their crops, but that all slows to a stop when the fields get muddy, said Kurt Beaty, Cooperative Extension Service agent for Jefferson County.

"This week, definitely we were cutting until we started getting these rains," said Beaty, whose specialty is agriculture. "We're kinda knocked out right now; we're at a standstill."

Asked if he was worried that fields would not dry out in time for farmers to get back out into the fields, Beaty said only "a little bit."

"There's still a lot of crops yet to get," he said, ticking off the different crops and how far along farmers were in getting them in.

About 80% of corn is still out, as is 70% of soybeans and 50% of rice, Beaty said. Cotton, he said, had been defoliated but that as far as he knew, none of it has been picked.

"Every time it rains during the harvest season, it puts you back a little," he said. "But I still feel like we're going to be fine as long as it dries up after this rain event."

Beaty was looking at the forecast for the coming days and said conditions appeared to be in the farmers' favor, with warmer, clearer weather.

"But who knows, that might change," he said. "We weren't supposed to get this rain. It just kinda came up over the weekend."

What Beaty was certain of, at least to this point in the season, is that this year's crops are impressive.

"We have a really good crop this year in Jefferson County," he said. "These are some of the best yields I've seen. It's been a very good growing season."

Predictions were that the area was going to get a thrashing from the remnants of Hurricane Laura toward the end of August, but the crops here were mostly spared, he said.

"There was not that much damage from Hurricane Laura," he said. "There were a few fields that were laid over, but it was not as bad as it could have been."

Making up part of Beaty's assessment that crop growth has been good this year are the results of his own "demonstration" crops. Those are small plots of crops that have been planted with different varieties of plants. Beaty had variety trials for the four crops that make up most of this area's commercial agriculture land use: corn, cotton, rice and soybeans. Those plots have now been harvested and the results have been very positive, he said.

The bottom line, he said, is that if the rain holds off, the fields dry out a little and farmers can get their crops out, there should be some good bushels per acre figures.

"It'll get better," he said. "Nobody likes rain, especially now."