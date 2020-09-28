Swafford earns 2nd PGA Tour victory

John Catlin celebrates with the trophy after winning The Irish Open at Galgorm Castle Golf Club, in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, on Sunday. (AP/Brian Lawless)

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic -- Hudson Swafford lost control of the tournament without ever losing any confidence he could hit the right shot when it counted.

Standing in the 13th fairway Sunday in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, he had a four-shot lead. Walking off the 15th green, he was tied.

"Honestly, I one bad golf shot all day," Swafford said of his 9-iron that he didn't finish and led to the bogey on the 15th.

With the tournament on the line, he delivered.

Swafford hit a three-quarter 6-iron on the par-3 17th to 10 feet for birdie to regain the lead, and then reminded himself how well he had been putting when he stood over an 8-footer for par on the final hole for the victory.

"Its like, 'Man, just hit another solid putt. Just one more solid putt,' " Swafford said.

He closed with a 3-under 69. The birdie on the 17th allowed him to break out of a tie with Tyler McCumber and Mackenzie Hughes, and the par putt on the 18th avoided a playoff with McCumber.

It was his second career victory on the PGA Tour, the other coming at the Desert Classic in January 2017. That was a year before he missed time with a rib injury, which was followed by foot surgery in the summer of 2019.

Swafford hopes he's on the right path again. The victory gets him into the Masters next April, which will be his first major since the 2017 PGA Championship.

Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 11th. Cappelen fired a 68 on Sunday and finished at 11-under for the tournament.

McCumber rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 66. In the group ahead of Swafford was Hughes, who made bogey from short of the 18th green for a 70 to fall two shots behind.

Swafford was on the front portion of the green and left his 40-foot putt up the ridge 8 feet short. He made that for the win, finishing at 18-under 270.

Swafford was playing on a medical extension from his foot surgery and now gets a two-year exemption, along with invitations next year to the Masters and PGA Championship, along with the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui.

McCumber was bogey-free in the final round and never seemed to be part of the picture until the end. He worked his way around the back nine with a collection of tough par saves, birdies on the par 5s and then a must-make birdie on the 18th.

Adam Long, the 54-hole leader, shot 38 on the front and closed with a 75 to finish fifth, four shots behind.

Swafford nearly stumbled to the finish line. Staked to a three-shot lead at the turn, he missed good birdie chances with a 6-foot putt on the 11th hole and a 7-iron for his second shot to the par-5 12th. But he pulled that enough to go down to a steep collection, the first chip came back to his feet and he had to hit a super pitch to escape with par.

On the next hole, he wasn't so fortunate.

From left of the 13th, another chip came back down the hill. His next chip was 12 feet short and he missed the putt, taking a double bogey. Ahead of him, Hughes birdied the par-5 14th. And when Swafford missed the 15th green from the fairway and failed to get up-and-down, he was tied.

The 6-iron to the 17th, where so many other players had come up short, changed everything.

"A good flighted 6-iron," he said. "Done it 100,000 times. I love hitting that golf shot. It was a good one, and even a better putt."

Will Zalatoris, coming off a tie for sixth in the U.S. Open, tied for eighth. Zalatoris, who plays the Korn Ferry Tour but cannot get a PGA Tour card until next year, can get into the next PGA Tour event because of his top-10 finish.

KORN FERRY TOUR

Wolfe earns 1-shot victory

WICHITA, Kan. -- Jared Wolfe closed with a 1-over 71 and held on for a one-shot victory over Taylor Pendrith in the Wichita Open, his second victory this year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Wolfe also won in the Bahamas the second week of the pandemic-interrupted season. His victory Sunday moves him to No. 4 in the Korn Ferry points list, although no PGA Tour cards will be awarded until after next season.

Wolfe seized control with an eagle on the par-5 14th hole, only to drop shots on each of the next two holes. That left him no room for mistakes, and he finished with two pars.

Pendrith, who tied for 23rd in the U.S. Open last week at Winged Foot, closed with a 69. Dawson Armstrong (65) and Brad Hopfinger (68) tied for third.

Wolfe won for the fifth time in his career, two on the Korn Ferry and three on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 68 on Sunday and finished in a tie for 26th place with a 9-under 271. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) tied for 65th place. Moore shot a 71 on Sunday and was at 1-under for the tournament.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Catlins wins Irish Open

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland -- John Catlin birdied three of his last four holes to close with a 6-under 64 and rally for a two-shot victory in the Irish Open, his second title in three weeks on the European Tour.

Catlin is the first American to win the Irish Open since Hubert Green in 1977.

Aaron Rai never got anything going in favorable conditions at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort. A birdie on the 17th hole pulled him within one shot of Catlin, and a birdie on the par-5 closing hole would have forced a playoff. Instead, Rai made bogey and closed with a 70.

Catlin finished on 10-under 270. He joins Sam Horsfield and Rasmus Hojgaard as two-time winners on the European Tour this season. Catlin, who played college golf at New Mexico, moves to No. 14 in the Race to Dubai. He will move into the top 100 in the world ranking for the first time in his career.