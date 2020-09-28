Sections
Tacos 4 Life announces St. Louis location, other Mo. locations to follow

by David Wilson | Today at 3:52 p.m.
FILE - Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life

Arkansas-grown taco restaurant Tacos 4 Life announced it will open its first location in St. Louis in early 2021.

The team is working with franchisees Matt and Jacy Rose to open the first of several locations throughout Missouri, a news release states.

“It is always such a special time for our brand when we have the opportunity to work with new faces and bring our mission to not only a new market but a new state,” Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life, said in the release.

Tacos 4 Life also announced it is giving loyalty program members the chance to win tacos for a year. Through Sept. 30, any guest who checks in with the Tacos 4 Life app, or provides their name and email to a team member in-store will be entered to win a year's supply of tacos.

