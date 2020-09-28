TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of Aug. 24-28, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.
6200 Brentwood Road -- Owned by Jeronimo Lopez, this house was sold to Laurel B. and Christopher J. Maranto for $705,000.
41 Accadia Court -- Owned by RQM LLC, this house was sold to Erin E. Priddy and Joseph A. Wright for $675,000.
15 Chenal Circle -- Owned by Vicki C. and Terry L. Burnett, this house was sold to Christi D. and Kirk B. Babb for $607,500.
2001 N. Garfield St. -- Owned by Emily and Michael B. Allen, this house was sold to Amanda and David Daugherty for $562,000.
2000 Canal Pointe -- Owned by Connie and Albert Harkins, a house behind this gate was sold to Jonna Marret for $535,000.
1624 Pine Valley Road -- Owned by Pleasant Properties LLC, this house was sold to Molly and Lee Owens for $500,000.
