Troopers: Pedestrian killed on I-30 frontage road near Otter Creek

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:26 a.m.
A Little Rock man was killed Sunday afternoon while walking on a frontage road along Interstate 30, troopers said.

About 1 p.m. Sunday, the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet traveling west on I-30 lost control and struck and killed James D. Ladd, 67, who was walking on the frontage road near the Otter Creek exit, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry when Ladd was struck.

A total of 464 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.

