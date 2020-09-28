Sections
Two hurt in Little Rock shooting, police say

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 9:15 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police on Monday evening were investigating a shooting at 1910 S. Pulaski St. that left two individuals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokesman.

Lt. Casey Clark said via email that police did not immediately have suspect information.

