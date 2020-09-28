Two hurt in Little Rock shooting, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Little Rock police on Monday evening were investigating a shooting at 1910 S. Pulaski St. that left two individuals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokesman.
Lt. Casey Clark said via email that police did not immediately have suspect information.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.