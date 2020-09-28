U.S. threatens to exit embassy in Baghdad

BEIRUT -- The United States has told the Iraqi government and its diplomatic partners that it's planning a full withdrawal from its sprawling embassy in Baghdad unless Iraq reins in attacks on personnel linked to the American presence there -- a move that Iraqi officials said caught them by surprise.

"We hope the American administration will reconsider it," Ahmed Mulla Talal, a spokesman for Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said Sunday. "There are outlaw groups that try to shake this relationship, and closing the embassy would send a negative message to them."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo notified al-Kadhimi of the decision Saturday night, according to an official familiar with the matter. Two Western officials in Baghdad said their country's diplomatic missions had been informed of the plan.

It was unclear whether the White House had signed off on the decision to close the facility. The process of shutting it down is expected to take 90 days, a window that would give the Trump administration the opportunity to reassess the decision, said a diplomat familiar with the situation.

The State Department and the National Security Council did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

President Donald Trump's decision to order the killing of senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in January sparked a firestorm in Iraq. Iraqi lawmakers urged the expulsion of U.S. troops. Iran-backed militia groups ramped up a campaign of rocket and small-scale bomb attacks on the U.S. Embassy and Iraqi military bases that host U.S.-led coalition troops.

Seventeen years after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, the Baghdad embassy has grown to become one of America's largest diplomatic outposts in the world. It was unclear Sunday whether the decision to pull out might still be reversed if al-Kadhimi's government is able to better protect Western diplomatic and military personnel.

His challenges are steep, and Iraqi officials say the prime minister has little backing. Al-Kadhimi has tried to crack down on the militias by targeting their funding sources and restructuring Iraq's security apparatus to put trusted allies at the top. The militias have responded by increasing their attacks on diplomatic missions.

Iraqi security officials also attribute the assassination of a member of al-Kadhimi's inner circle, Hisham al-Hashemi, to an Iran-backed militia.

The U.S. decision follows al-Kadhimi's visit to Washington last month, which was described by both sides in glowing terms as a sign of renewed partnership.

A senior official in al-Kadhimi's office said Sunday that the prime minister is now lobbying European partners to try to persuade the U.S. to reverse its decision, citing the "negative consequences" that it might have on the country's stability.

Officials from three European embassies in Baghdad said their countries would stay even if the United States left.

The U.S. military leads a collation that has been battling the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria from Baghdad since 2014. Defense officials said the United States is planning to continue its counterinsurgency mission in Iraq for the time being.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, who heads U.S. Central Command, said this month that the United States would reduce its force level from more than 5,000 to about 3,000 by the end of the month.

Analysts said a U.S. pullout could set al-Kadhimi back in his fight against the militants.

"The trend here is that the U.S. is withdrawing. If they are not doing it now, then they are doing it eventually," said Lahib Higel, a senior analyst at the Washington-based International Crisis Group. "These groups will reconstitute each other in one way or another; they are a part of Iraq's political landscape."

Pentagon officials say a continued mission is important to ensuring that the Islamic State does not make a major comeback. The group continues to launch small-scale attacks across Iraq. The U.S. mission in Iraq also provides a base for ongoing operations in Syria.

"We're terrified," said one Iraqi who works with the U.S. coalition, speaking on condition of anonymity because he feared being targeted by the militants.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Mustafa Salim of The Washington Post.