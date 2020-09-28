Work on I-30, I-440 this week to require lane closures

Arkansas Department of Transportation officials report crews working along the Interstate 30 corridor in North Little Rock will close the eastbound lane of Riverfront Drive at the intersection with Locust Street, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. starting Monday and running through Friday, according to a news release by the agency.

Crews will remove the sidewalk and begin work on a new entrance to the Downtown Riverside RV Park, east of the existing entrance. Access to the RV park will remain open during the lane closure, the release states.

Also, the agency said maintenance work at two locations on Interstate 440 in Little Rock will require temporary lane closures:

• The outside westbound lane at the interstate’s southern terminal, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., starting Monday and running through Wednesday.

• The inside eastbound lane around the Interstate 40 interchange on Thursday.

Traffic will be controlled by cones and signage; drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.

All work will depend on whether the weather permits.