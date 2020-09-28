Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Work on I-30, I-440 this week to require lane closures

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 11:15 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - An Interstate 30 sign is shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Gavin Lesnick)

Arkansas Department of Transportation officials report crews working along the Interstate 30 corridor in North Little Rock will close the eastbound lane of Riverfront Drive at the intersection with Locust Street, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. starting Monday and running through Friday, according to a news release by the agency.

Crews will remove the sidewalk and begin work on a new entrance to the Downtown Riverside RV Park, east of the existing entrance. Access to the RV park will remain open during the lane closure, the release states.

Also, the agency said maintenance work at two locations on Interstate 440 in Little Rock will require temporary lane closures:

• The outside westbound lane at the interstate’s southern terminal, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., starting Monday and running through Wednesday.

• The inside eastbound lane around the Interstate 40 interchange on Thursday.

Traffic will be controlled by cones and signage; drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.

All work will depend on whether the weather permits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT