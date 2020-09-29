Amazon sets Prime Day to kick off holiday shopping

An Amazon warehouse employee stows packages into special containers at a facility in Goodyear, Ariz., in this file photo. The firm has announced its pandemic-delayed Prime Day sale will take place next month. (AP)

NEW YORK -- Amazon is aiming to kickstart the holiday shopping season early this year.

The company is holding its annual Prime Day over two days in October this year, after the pandemic forced it to postpone the sales event from July. It's the first time Prime Day is being held in the fall, and Amazon is positioning it as a way to get people to start their holiday shopping.

Even before Amazon's announcement Monday, major retailers have said they plan to push shoppers to start their holiday shopping in October and offer deals earlier, hoping to avoid crowds in their stores in November and December.

Prime Day, which will run Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 this year, is sure to put pressure on rivals to offer deals around the same time. In past years, Walmart, Best Buy and Target have offered their own online discounts during Prime Day. In fact, Target announced on Monday it was also holding a two-day sale event on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

The two days of discounts come a month after Walmart Inc. launched its own subscription program, Walmart Plus, aimed at the success Amazon has had in encouraging loyal shoppers to spend more.

Amazon started the sales event in 2015 as its answer to Singles' Day, a shopping holiday in China popularized by Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba. Prime Day has become one of Amazon's biggest shopping days, since it offers some of its deepest discounts of the year.

Amazon also sees it as a way to get more people to sign up for its Prime membership, since only those paying $12.99 a month or $119 a year can access the deals.

The company said Amazon Prime members in 19 countries will get access to deals this year, including two new ones: Brazil and Turkey. It already held Prime Day in India this summer.

Amazon didn't need to conjure any holidays to boost sales this year. The company, inundated with orders from people eager to avoid physical stores, reported record revenue of $88.9 billion during the second quarter. Analysts with Cowen & Co. said in a note to clients last month that Amazon would likely use Prime Day as a trial run to test its growing warehousing and logistics operation ahead of what is widely expected to be a record holiday shopping season for online retail.

In a statement announcing its Prime Day plans, Amazon acknowledged the harm the pandemic had done to small businesses, and sought to portray its online bazaar as a way to support them. Shoppers who spend $10 with a select list of small merchants on Amazon's marketplace during the next two weeks will receive a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day, the company said.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Pisani of The Associated Press and by Matt Day of Bloomberg News.