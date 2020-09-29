Atkins superintendent dies of covid-19 complications, district says

Atkins School District’s superintendent has died of covid-19 complications, district officials announced Tuesday.

Jody Jenkins died early Tuesday, according to a news release by the district. Jenkins was a graduate of Atkins High School, and returned to lead the district in 2019, the release states.

“He loved the community, he loved his school, and he adored all of the students,” the district said in the release.

