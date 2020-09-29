Birder documents kites raising young

The swallow-tailed kite has not been documented to successfully reproduce in Arkansas since 1890. (Courtesy photo/Charles Mills)

Mike Harris, an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission senior technician at Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area, completed a quest that's been a decade in the making: He's documented the first pair of swallow-tailed kites to successfully raise young in Arkansas since 1890.

The Arkansas Audubon Society bird records committee confirmed his finding in August with the help of a photo from a smartphone showing adult kites feeding a fledgling.

Birders in Arkansas made headlines earlier this year when roseate spoonbills and white-faced ibis were recorded successfully nesting in Arkansas for the first time. The reappearance of swallow-tailed kites raising young registers even higher among some seasoned birders.

"This is probably the most significant development in Arkansas ornithological history since I've been birding," said Charles Mills, an avid birder, photographer and former curator of bird records for the Arkansas Audubon Society.

"During my birding, I've added species to Arkansas's bird list, so I don't get excited very often. But this has gotten me more energized than I can remember, and I only played an incidental role in this confirmation."

Mills accompanied Harris to capture images of a breeding pair of kites this summer after Harris sent Mills the photo of the birds. He and fellow birder and photographer Keith McFaul made many subsequent trips to the area afterward to get more photos.

"The actual picture used for confirmation didn't show the markings needed to indicate the young bird was a fledgling," Harris said. "But it was taken with an iPhone, and you could see the little snippet of video right before the photo pulled up that showed the adult coming into the limb where the fledgling was sitting. In those few moments you could see those markings. Charles was able to put that on a screen and video it again for us to send to an expert in Louisiana, who confirmed the successful nesting event."

Long wings and a deeply forked tail add to the coastal wetland bird's maneuverability and ability to manipulate the wind with almost effortless precision. The bird's sleek profile and dove-shaped head is unusual for a bird of prey, but it's a predator of insects, reptiles and amphibians, small rodents and smaller bird species.

Swallow-tailed kites once ranged throughout much of the central and eastern U.S., including as many as 21 states. Its nesting range has been reduced to the states along the Gulf Coast and a few inland areas.

"We've documented swallow-tailed kites in Arkansas, as have other states, but successful breeding pairs have been absent for more than a century," said Karen Rowe, nongame migratory bird program coordinator for Game and Fish. "Wetland conversion to agriculture and harvest of timber within wetlands are largely thought to have impacted their range. They nest in super-dominant trees along the edges of the wetlands."