Changing course easy for Richmond

GREENWOOD -- Changing course in the middle of the week to face a different opponent didn't faze LD Richmond and the Greenwood Bulldogs.

Richmond completed 30 of 37 passes for 356 yards to lead Greenwood to a 35-28 victory over Bentonville West on Friday at Smith Robinson Stadium. The senior quarterback threw for a touchdown and ran for a score while guiding the Bulldogs to more than 500 yards in total offense.

For his effort, Richmond is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

"LD had an incredible night," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "He was able to do what he wanted against a good Bentonville West team. He kept his composure throughout the game and was able to make the big play when we needed it."

Greenwood had to resort to Plan B after its 6A-West Conference opener with Little Rock Parkview was canceled because of covid-19 concerns on Parkview's end. Greenwood and Bentonville West agreed to a game after the Wolverines' 7A-West opener at Fayetteville was also canceled because of covid-19 concerns.

Greenwood (4-0) took a 35-14 lead in the second half and held off a fourth-quarter surge by Bentonville to earn its third consecutive win over a 7A-West team.

"Our coaches asked us if we wanted to play this game and we all said 'yes, especially our seniors," Richmond. "We love the competition and our coaches put so much into preparing us for this game that we were ready for them. Our coaches do so much for us."

Richmond (6-1, 165) earned the starting role at quarterback after backing up Jace Presley and playing some at receiver last season. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in Class 6A and No. 4 overall following consecutive wins this season over Fort Smith Southside, Springdale Har-Ber, and Bentonville West.

Greenwood looks like the same dominant team under Young as they were under former longtime coach Rick Jones but Richmond the Bulldogs must stay focused to continue their success. Greenwood will attempt to open 6A-West Conference play again this time at Mountain Home (2-2), which is dangerous with a coaching staff that now includes Ryan Mallett, a former University of Arkansas quarterback.

"We're 0-0 in conference, so it's like starting a new season," Richmond said. "We've got to be ready to play."