Council approves comprehensive plan

BELLA VISTA -- The City Council approved a plan to guide the city to 2040 during its Monday meeting, three years after hiring a firm to generate the plan in March 2017.

The plan was approved 4-0-1, with councilman Larry Wilms abstaining and citing concerns about a lack of guidance on implementation.

"This has been a very long process," mayor Peter Christie said.

The plan went through numerous rounds of public input, as well as input from city officials, city staff and other major players in the city, he explained.

"It really has improved every time we've gone out and asked for more," he said.

Wilms said he believed the plan provides good guidance, but he's concerned about some specifics, such as working with the advertising and promotion commission to rebrand the city.

"All in all I think the plan offers and provides a good framework for moving forward with development," he said.

Councilman Doug Fowler said this plan should embody the future Bella Vistans want.

"This is something that we can aspire to," he said.

Too many details in a plan like this could be detrimental, he added.

What's important now is to ensure the city actually works to realize this plan and ensure it doesn't end up collecting dust, he said.

"The work should just now begin, really," Fowler said.

Councilman Steve Bourke said he's extremely appreciative of all the residents who played a part in generating this plan.

"Thank you, everyone who's contributed," he said.

Bourke added the plan doesn't mean residents should expect bulldozers to immediately flatten everything so a new Bella Vista can be built.