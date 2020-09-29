Families' holdings grew in 2016-19

The savings of American families increased strongly between 2016 and 2019, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday, but wealth inequality remained stubbornly high -- and that was before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Though Black and Hispanic households reported sharper gains in wealth than white households did, those increases weren't enough to much narrow the racial gaps. The typical white family possessed almost eight times the wealth of Black families and five times the wealth of Hispanic families, the Fed said.

Median family income rose 5% in the three years through 2019, to $58,600, the Fed's latest Survey of Consumer Finances shows. Median net worth climbed by 18% in those three years.

Median net worth rose 18% over the three years to $121,700, and the poorest 40% of households saw their wealth increase at roughly double that pace. The top 20% of earners saw their wealth decline by close to 10%.

"These changes are consistent with a slight narrowing of the income distribution over this period," the Fed said in a summary of the report's findings.

Gains were especially strong for groups that had largely been left out of the post-2008 rebound, including Black Americans, those younger than 35, and those without college degrees.

For lower-income households in particular, wealth gains were driven by rising home prices.

Median house values rose 19% for the lowest-earning Americans, outpacing the 13% overall gain, and the bottom half of earners saw the first increase in home ownership since 2007.

The survey, which began in 1989, is released every three years and offers the most up-to-date and comprehensive snapshot of everything from savings to stock ownership across demographic groups.

IMPROVEMENT BEFORE VIRUS

The figures tell a story of improving personal finances fueled by the longest economic expansion on record that had pushed the unemployment rate to a half-century low and bolstered wages for those earning the least. Yet yawning gaps persisted -- the share of wealth owned by the top 1% of households was still near a three-decade high.

Nearly all of the data in the 2019 survey was collected before the onset of the coronavirus. Economists worry that progress for lower-income workers has probably reversed in recent months as the pandemic shutdowns threw millions of people out of work. The crisis has especially cost minority and less-educated employees, who are more likely to work in high-interaction jobs at restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues. Inequality appears to be poised to widen as lower earners fare the worst.

"Without a doubt, it will worsen," said Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives and a former Fed economist. "We know that the skew of the unemployment is toward lower-income, more economically vulnerable people."

TOP 1% GOT BIGGER SHARE

Since the survey started, families in the top 1% of income have gradually taken home a bigger share of the nation's income while the share of the lower 90% of earners has gradually fallen. The bottom 90%'s income share increased slightly in 2019 -- reversing a decadelong decline -- but a Fed analysis noted that the rebound happened from record lows and took the group back to only roughly its share from 2010 to 2013.

Affluent families have also held a growing share of the nation's wealth -- savings amassed over time, rather than the money a family earns in a given year -- over recent decades. They retained that advantage through 2019. In 1989, the top 1% of wealth holders held about 30% of the nation's net worth. That jumped to nearly 40% in 2016 and was little changed in the latest survey.

Families in the bottom half of the wealth distribution held just 2% of the nation's wealth in 2019, the Fed data and a related report showed.

The survey's overall wealth measure does not include defined benefit pension plans and Social Security benefits, which are hard to value. An augmented measure that incorporates pension plans shows that wealth at the top has still risen, but by less, according to the Fed report.

FINANCIAL ASSETS

Financial assets have long been particularly concentrated in the hands of the rich, and that trend persisted through 2019. The median family among the wealthiest 10% held about $780,000 in stocks, directly or indirectly, last year. The median family in the bottom quarter held about $2,000, the data showed.

The percentage of lower-wealth households who held some stocks climbed, but remained far lower than for the rich. About 95% of the wealthiest families hold stocks, compared with 1 of every 5 households in the bottom 25%.

President Donald Trump often highlights the stock market's performance as a signal of success, but it does not speak to how many Americans are doing financially.

The Fed's newly released figures also underline that dramatic gaps in income and wealth persist across racial groups. Black families' median wealth stood at $24,100 in 2019 compared with $188,200 for white households. Hispanic families held $36,100.

The concern now is that inequities could deepen as workers at the bottom lose jobs and incomes.

The unemployment rate was 8.4% in August, according to the Labor Department, but the rate was 13% for Black people. Likewise, the jobless rate for those with less than a high school diploma was more than twice that for adults with a bachelor's degree or more.

"The economic downturn has not fallen equally on all Americans, and those least able to shoulder the burden have been hardest hit," Jerome Powell, the Fed chair, said at a news conference this month. "In particular, the high level of joblessness has been especially severe for lower-wage workers in the services sector, for women and for African Americans and Hispanics."

Information for this article was contributed by Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times and by Catarina Saraiva and Rich Miller of Bloomberg News.